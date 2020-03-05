WWE NXT Results March 4th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

What an unexpected end to the night

NXT kicked off with one of two cage matches that were on the card for tonight. Beth Phoenix was missing from the commentary table, following Randy's attack on her at RAW. Dakota Kai was set to face Tegan Nox inside the cage and Raquel Gonzalez was at ringside with Kai as the match kicked off.

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox - Steel Cage match

What a way to kick off the show!

Dakota Kai avoided the Shiniest Wizard early on and was grinding Nox's face into the steel cage with her boot. Nox moved towards the door but a scorpion kick from Kai followed by a rolling lung-blower almost cost her the match.

Gonzalez kept the door closed as Nox tried to get out but Nox kicked Kai into the door, knocking it open and sending Gonzalez down. Nox hit the Shiniest Wizard on Kai but Gonzalez stopped her from leaving through the cage door. Nox climbed up the wall and to the outside of the cage but Gonzalez trapped her with the cage door as Kai crawled out through the open door.

Result: Dakota Kai def. Tegan Nox

Match rating: A

Finn Balor showed up in a pre-recorded promo just to threaten Walter.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Chelsea Green - Qualifier for the #1 Contender's ladder match

Chelsea Green came out with Robert Stone who was ringside for the match. A step-up Enzugiri rocked Green as the match kicked off but she avoided a double knee in the ropes and hit a hanging backstabber. A missile dropkick from the top sent Blackheart to the apron.

An Imprettier put Shotzi away, ending the match quick as Chelsea Green secured her spot in the #1 Contender's ladder match for the NXT Women's Championship at Takeover: Tampa.

Result: Chelsea Green def. Shotzi Blackheart

Match rating: C

