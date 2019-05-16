WWE NXT Results: May 15th, 2019

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.72K // 16 May 2019, 07:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Street Profits talked their way into another championship match

Last week, the Undisputed Era was shown falling apart at the seams. Adam Cole lost a match against Matt Riddle, and he blamed the defeat on Roderick Strong. Since then, rumors have been swirling that the Messiah of the Backbreaker was through with the Undisputed Era. As for Cole, he would continue to petition for an NXT Championship match.

Tonight, Keith Lee also returned to in-ring action. The Limitless One has been out of action with an injury but returned to Full Sail tonight where the NXT crowd would bask in his glory.

We started off tonight's episode of NXT with the announcement that Percy Watson has left the commentary team and the company to pursue other endeavors. Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness thanked him for the opportunity to work with him before welcoming the new third member of the team, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The Viking Raiders kicked off the show by storming the ring and stating that they're looking for a tougher challenge. As they've made their way to Monday Night Raw, they consider the NXT teams to be small fish. They asked NXT GM William Regal to come out.

As soon as Regal entered the ring, Ivar and Erik relinquished the titles. They claimed that there was no team in the entire NXT tag team division that could contend with them. Before Regal could make a statement, the Street Profits came out.

The Profits had recently faced the Raiders, and nearly dethroned the champions. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins claimed that, though they didn't win, the Raiders and the rest of the NXT Universe realized that they had what it took to defeat them.

Ford said that they're looking to challenge one final time, and Dawkins questioned if "Viking Raiders" was their real name, poking fun at the recent name changes that the champions have gone through.

The Raiders, furious, demanded that Regal make the match, and took their titles back. Regal made it official, and set the NXT Tag Team Championship match for later tonight.

1 / 5 NEXT