WWE NXT Results (May 22nd, 2019): Undisputed Era reunited, returning superstar challenges Velveteen Dream

The NXT North American Champion was nearly speechless with the return of a "Pretty" familiar face

Last week, the Street Profits challenged The Viking Raiders for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Sadly, we never got an official ending to the bout, as the Forgotten Sons interrupted, ending it in a no contest. The Viking Raiders would eventually vacate the titles, leaving the NXT tag team scene in disarray.

Thankfully, NXT General Manager William Regal had a brilliant idea to settle the issue, and it included four of the best teams on the roster.

There will be a Ladder Match at #NXTTakeOver: XXV to determine the NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/VDBf7GuFUS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 23, 2019

The titles will be awarded to the winners of a Fatal-4-Way Ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXV. It will be the Street Profits vs the Forgotten Sons vs Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs the Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish).

Speaking of the Undisputed Era, the four-man tandem opened tonight's show, reunited after Roderick Strong attacked Matt Riddle last week. Cole picked up a mic and said that the Undisputed Era isn't going anywhere, and they own everyone on the NXT roster.

Cole once again promised that the group would be "draped in championship gold." At NXT TakeOver, Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly will take back the NXT Tag Team Titles while Adam Cole will be crowned as the new NXT Champion. Before he could continue, he was interrupted by NXT Champion Johnny Gargano.

Gargano accused Cole of being unable to beat him without his backup. Cole once again said that he was able to beat him one-on-one at the last TakeOver, taking the first fall. Gargano reminded him that he was two falls short, and he needs to understand that one fall doesn't matter.

Their time was cut short as Matt Riddle invaded the ring, taking out all four members of the UnUndisputedra. They fought back and attempted to jump the King of Bros, but Gargano jumped in to aid him in the assault. Gargano and Riddle sent the Undisputed Era packing as they stood tall in the ring.

