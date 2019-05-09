WWE NXT Results: May 8th, 2019

Adam Cole took on Matt Riddle in an incredible main event

Last week, Matt Riddle and Adam Cole created a lot of tension and would take out their frustrations on each other in tonight's main event. Both men failed in capturing championship gold at NXT TakeOver: New York. With both men looking to get back to winning ways, tonight's matchup was a must win for Cole and Riddle.

We would also see a match between two of the Black & Yellow Brand's best female competitors in Mia Yim and Bianca Belair. Both have been incredibly close when it comes to picking up the NXT Women's Championship. However, with Belair losing multiple championship bouts against the Queen of Spades, the HBIC figured that it was her time now. To get to Baszler, though, she'd have to overcome the Est. of NXT.

Belair brought Yim down to the mat. Both women traded holds, jockeying for position. They looked to show each other respect, but Belair cut Yim off with a cheap shot to the gut. Yim fought back, kicking her in the face and tripping her up for a dropkick to the face.

Yim connected with a series of backhanded strikes followed by a pele kick. In the corner, Belair avoided another rolling kick, forcing Yim to crash and burn into the turnbuckle. Belair kept her in the corner, forcing her boot into her gut. In the middle of the ring, she was dropped with into a neck crank. Yim fought out but was cut off by Belair, dropping across her with a body splash.

Belair chased her around the ring, pelting her with strong forearms to the back. An alley oop dropped Yim face-first on the top turnbuckle, but she managed to kick out. Belair continued the punishment with more strikes. She taunted Yim, but was rolled up. Belair kicked out at one and was rolled up again, this time barely kicking out at two. Back to their feet, Yim locked in a leaping guillotine with body scissors.

Belair escaped with a snap suplex. Yim fought out of a face lock, and countered another body splash by picking her knees up. A clothesline, throat chop, and a kick to the head stunned Belair, allowing the shotgun dropkick to send her into the corner for a rolling kick.

Yim locked in the Tarantula, breaking it before the four count. Belair countered a sunset flip, but the referee caught her hands on the ropes, breaking the fall. Yim rolled her up, but Belair brought it back into the ropes, where she used her hair for leverage, securing the win.

Results: Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim via pinfall.

The Viking Raiders were shown leaving the Performance Center through backstage footage, where they were blocked from their exit by Jaxson Ryker in his truck. The rest of the Forgotten Sons attacked from behind, and the trio left them laying as they drove off.

