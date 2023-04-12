WWE NXT Results: New NXT Title challenger confirmed; Bron Breakker refuses big opportunity - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (April 11, 2023)

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams kicked off NXT, and the champ said that he and Bron Breakker were supposed to show respect, but he let his guard down, and Breakker exploited it.

Melo offered Bron a spot in the Number One Contender's main event match before Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Grayson Waller showed up. The superstars made their case about why each of them deserved to be the champion before Melo said that there can only be one of HIM.

WWE NXT Results (April 11, 2023): Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs. Fallon Henley & Kiana James - Women’s Tag Team Championship match

James was in control over Fyre early in the match, and tags were made before Brooks Jensen showed up to the arena. Dawn took a dropkick as the match went on, and James hit a Sunset Flip for a near fall.

Henley got the X-Factor and a top rope blockbuster before Fyre broke the pin. Jensen slid into the ring to hand Kiana her bag, but she didn't want it, and it ended up getting Jensen ejected from ringside.

Henley was in the ring and took a codebreaker from Fyre, followed by a Senton Atomico before the champs got the win.

Result: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def. Fallon Henley & Kiana James to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Chase U were out next to present Duke Hudson with an MVP award. Andre had a trophy, and Duke got on the mic to thank Chase U before they were interrupted by Bron Breakker.

Andre told Bron he was interrupting, but Breakker ignored him before saying that he realized he didn't care about the fans anymore and that he was going to do whatever he wanted.

Bron offered Hudson his spot in the Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's match tonight before shaking hands with Duke. Bron was about to leave but came back and speared Andre Chase.

Duke was torn between whether to save his trophy or Andre before running off with the trophy. Thea Hail tried to help Andre up as Bron tore up the Chase U flag and left.

We got a short promo from Gigi Dolin talking about her childhood before NXT continued. We saw footage from earlier in the week where the D'Angelo Family attacked Pretty Deadly and kidnapped Kit Wilson.

Eddie Thorpe vs. Javier Bernal on NXT

Damon Kemp showed up at ringside as the match started, and Bernal slammed Thorpe's head into the announcers' desk on the outside.

Back in the ring, Bernal got some big moves before trying to get a submission move in.

Bernal went a few near falls before Thorpe dropped him and hit a modified Butterfly DDT before picking up the win.

Result: Eddie Thorpe def. Javier Bernal

Grade: C

Sol Ruca vs. Tiffany Stratton on NXT

Stratton went for a cheap shot early on and took control of the match before taking Ruca down with a big kick. Stratton got a standing moonsault before taking Sol into the corner.

Sol came back with some powerslams and got a near fall before Stratton came back with an Enzugiri and picked up the win with a moonsault.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Sol Ruca

Grade: C

Backstage, Duke was getting ready for his match and thanked Andre for taking one for the team so that Hudson could bring home the gold.

Cora Jade was out next and took shots at Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell, among others. She said that NXT was her domain and that she had her name on the women's title.

Lyra Valkyra came out and said that Cora was just jealous that she wasn't able to compete at Stand & Deliver. Valkyria threatened Cora, and the latter went for a cheap shot before Lyra recovered and chased Jade out of the ring.

Von Wagner vs. Ilja Dragunov on NXT

Wagner was unloading on Ilja in the corner right off the bat and hit a big hip toss. Dragunov took a big slam before getting an elbow strike but took a back suplex as Wagner got back in control.

Dragunov came in with the Torpedo Moskau and picked up the win. Robert Stone left Wagner at ringside, as last week they decided to part ways if Wagner lost tonight.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Von Wagner

After the match, Dijak came out to challenge Dragunov to a match, and Ilja agreed to it.

Grade: B-

Joe Coffey vs. Tank Ledger on NXT

Coffey got some big strikes in early on and went for an arm-wrench submission.

Ledger hit a big suplex to counter the hold before getting some big lariats in. Coffey was down, and Ledger got a splash for a near fall.

Tank was sent into the steel steps outside before Coffey came back with a big forearm and then another before picking up the win.

Result: Joe Coffey def. Tank Ledger

The Schism and the Creed Brothers came out after the match, and a big brawl broke out between them and Gallus.

Grade: B-

Roxanne Perez was backstage with the D'Angelo family when Zoey Stark came in to make fun of the former women's champion. Perez challenged her to a match before Pretty Deadly attacked them from behind and tore up Stacks' jacket.

Dragon Lee vs. Duke Hudson vs. Grayson Waller vs. JD McDonagh - Number One Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship

Waller was in control early on and was trash-talking the rest before he and JD McDonagh joined forces against Duke Hudson. Hudson recovered and piled Lee on top of Waller and JD, who were already down in the ring.

JD hit a dive to the outside before Waller got a big stunner on Hudson. Hudson was dominating after a break, and the crowd chanted "MVP" before JD got a near fall on him.

Dragon Lee got some big moves for a near fall on JD before countering the Crucifix Bomb from Duke. Lee got a powerbomb on Duke, but Waller came in and took Lee out before getting the win at the last second.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Dragon Lee, Duke Hudson & JD McDonagh

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got two big debut matches tonight, while Bron Breakker passed up a possible title opportunity. We got a big title match and a Number One Contender's Match as well tonight on NXT.

