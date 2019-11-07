WWE NXT Results November 6th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest NXT

What an explosive episode!

The show opened with Mauro Ranallo announcing that The OC attacked The Undisputed Era backstage.

NXT kicked off as AJ and the boys brought the fight to ringside and then Styles got on the mic to say that they were bringing the war to the Black and Gold Brand.

Tommaso Ciampa came out to welcome The OC to the 'main roster'. Matt Riddle and Keith Lee joined Ciampa and they challenged The OC to a match later on in the night.

Segment rating: A

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Dunne got the win but at what cost?

Both men went for their finisher off the bat but they had each other well scouted. Priest hit a Falcon Arrow and Dunne got the Xplex in. Dunne took a Crucifix Bomb and both men were down for a moment. Priest tried for a low blow but Dunne got a low blow of his own before getting a submission victory.

Result: Pete Dunne def. Damian Priest

Killian Dain attacked Dunne after the match and even took out Priest at ringside before retreating.

Match rating: A

Backstage, Dakota Kai was out to prove to Rhea Ripley that she was worthy of being on her War Games team by taking on NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler tonight.

Santana Garrett vs. Taynara

Taynara picked up an easy win over the rookie

Taynara went for a knee strike as Santana was stuck on the ropes. She had Garrett by the hand and went for more knee strikes followed by a submission hold. Garrett went for a handspring moonsault but Taynara rolled out of the way. Taynara hit a karate kick to the face and got the win.

Result: Taynara def. Santana Garrett

Match rating: B

Dakota Kai was out next to face the NXT Women's champ.

