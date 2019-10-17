WWE NXT Results (October 16th, 2019): Tommaso Ciampa makes his in-ring return, top Superstar injured

The Undisputed Era isn't playing around anymore

NXT continued to pack its two-hour time slot with some incredible action, including the return of Tommaso Ciampa and a bitter war between Pete Dunne and Damian Priest.

The Undisputed Era were left in a pretty bad spot last week, with all of their contenders getting the best of them in back-to-back segments. Velveteen Dream, specifically, left the NXT North American Champion absolutely embarrassed. The Era looked for revenge on this week's NXT.

Dominic Dijakovic and Keith Lee battled for dominance and a surprising prize tonight. These Black & Gold kaijus have put on three incredible matches over the past year, with the record set at 1-1-1 with one match ending in a double count out. Tonight, they finally looked to find out who was the better big man once and for all.

We kicked off the night with a pretty special opener. Tonight marked the in-ring return of the Psycho Killer, as Tommaso Ciampa looked to make an example out of Angel Garza ahead of a future bout with the NXT Champion Adam Cole. Garza was knocked out backstage last week after insulting Ciampa, leading to Garza demanding the match.

Tommaso Ciampa vs Angel Garza

Ciampa has returned and everything feels right in NXT

Ciampa launched Garza into the turnbuckle, then dropped him with a shoulder tackle. The former NXT Champion easily avoided several fast-paced shots, but kicking away a handshake attempt saw Garza level Ciampa with an enziguri. As Ciampa rolled outside, Garza followed with a baseball slide. Ciampa dumped him on the floor and bounced him off the apron and barricade.

Back on the inside, Garza drove Ciampa into the corner to block the Fairy Tale Ending. A dropkick to his knee sent Ciampa outside once again, where he was met with a suicide dive. Garza rolled him in and ascended the ropes, connecting with a picture-perfect missile dropkick.

However, Ciampa rushed Garza after the luchador tore away his tights and threw them at his opponent. After that, he took care of Garza's pants, supposedly destroying it with a running knee in the corner. Garza found himself on the apron, where he was yanked inside for the Willow's Bell DDT.

Results: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Angel Garza via pinfall.

The Undisputed Era emerged following the match to surround Ciampa. However, before they got there, he brought in a chair and his iconic crutch, waiting for one of them to make a move. Instead, though, Kyle O'Reilly tossed a USB to Mauro Ranallo, telling him to check it out. The Era then left as Ciampa stared down Adam Cole.

