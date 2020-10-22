It's the final episode of NXT before Halloween Havoc. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have been haunted by the dreaded wheel ever since it was revealed last week that they'd be spinning it to determine the stipulations for their respective title matches next week.

Tonight, the NXT Tag Team Championships would be on the line as Breezango defended against multi-time champions The Undisputed Era. Last week, they stated that the Undisputed Prophecy was returning, and it would start tonight.

All that and more. We kicked off the night with a hellacious Triple Threat between three of NXT's top talents.

Kushida vs Velveteen Dream vs Tommaso Ciampa on NXT

Tommaso Ciampa attacked Velveteen Dream before he could get to the ring, leading to Ciampa and Kushida taking turns hurting the Vainglorious One. However, when the opportunity arose, Ciampa never hesitated to throw a few shots in Kushida's way.

When they made their way to the floor, Ciampa laid out both men with running knees. NXT's Psycho Killer managed to keep both men at bay for quite some time before Kushida took over, targeting Ciampa's arm. Ciampa caught Kushida for the Willow's Bell and managed to drop Dream as well, who had been holding onto Kushida's waist.

As Kushida recovered in the corner, Ciampa tried to snap the wrist of the former NXT North American Champion. Kushida, again, tried to catch the former NXT Champion off-guard with a standing armbar, but Ciampa's thumb to the eyes broke the hold. Ciampa dropped Dream with a suplex before giving Kushida some of his own medicine.

Ciampa took out Dream with a deadly clothesline before setting up both of his opponents in the same corner, landing a series of chops on them both. Kushida fought out of the corner and hit Ciampa with his vintage right hand. As Dream set up for the Dream Valley Driver on Kushida, a knee from the former NXT Champion sent him to the floor.

"This is why @NXTCiampa is very much the locker room leader here in #WWENXT. You don't cross paths with this man if you can avoid it." - @StuBennett @DreamWWE @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/iuVHmTfM0I — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2020

Back from the break, Kushida had Dream in a cross armbreaker on the floor, but the submission didn't count as it wasn't in the ring. Ciampa stomped both men out, but Kushida, again, focused on that arm. Several arm breakers, a kick to the elbow, and a hip toss into a cross armbreaker nearly saw Ciampa tap.

Velveteen Dream broke it up with the Purple Rainmaker on Kushida. Ciampa broke the pin up. Dream avoided the Fairy Tail Ending and rocked Ciampa with a superkick. The Dream Valley Driver connected, and again, Dream's pinfall was broken up by the third man.

Ciampa, Kushida, and Dream traded blows, leading to Kushida getting the best of both men. A pair of dives took out Dream and Ciampa, as NXT's Time Splitter continued to build momentum. Of course, Ciampa halted the train with Willow's Bell. The Fairy Tail Ending was stopped again with a superkick by Dream.

Kushida shoved Ciampa into Dream on the apron, and Ciampa wound up getting knocked out by Dream's cast. Kushida dropped Ciampa with a deadlift German suplex for the big win.

Results: Kushida defeated Tommaso Ciampa via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A

Backstage, Adam Cole was seen on a tablet, while the rest of the Undisputed Era were at the CWC. Tonight, the prophecy begins to be fulfilled for the second time.

The Undisputed Era said that Breezango were an incredible team, but they weren't Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong. Tonight, we'll have new NXT Tag Team Champions.