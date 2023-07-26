We got another great episode of NXT before the Great American Bash. We got some big match announcements for Sunday, including Gable Steveson's debut match.

Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov def. The Schism

Von Wagner def. Javier Bernal

Dana Brooke def. Cora Jade

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Rhea Ripley def. Lyra Valkyria

Judgment Day kicked off NXT, and Rhea Ripley was talking about settling scores with Lyra Valkyria in tonight's main event when Wes Lee interrupted them. Lee told Dominik Mysterio that he was going to take the North American Title back before Mustafa Ali showed up.

Things got heated as Ali called Lee a clown for losing the title, and the two started bickering. Dominik interjected and said that he will face both of them at the Great American Bash and that Lee and Ali should sort their differences out in their own time.

Ali was about to punch Dom, but he ducked, and Lee took the hit. A brawl broke out between Lee and Ali while Dominik and Rhea made a hasty exit.

WWE NXT Results (July 25, 2023): Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov vs. The Schism

Trick and Melo had the early advantage, and Dragunov tagged in before destroying Jagger Reid with a series of suplexes. Ilja got a flying clothesline before tagging Trick and Melo back in to remove all three members of Schism from the ring.

Dragunov was trying to hit Gacy at ringside but accidentally drove Trick into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Gacy and the Dyad were beating Ilja down and hit a brutal double-team knee drop.

There was some interference from what looked like two individuals in Schism masks who dropped the Dyad off the apron. Gacy was alone in the ring, and Carmelo tagged himself in before hitting Nothin' but Net for the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Ilja Dragunov def. The Schism

Grade: B+

Javier Bernal vs. Von Wagner on NXT

Javier Bernal attacked Wagner right off the bat and got overpowered really quickly as Wagner took him down and pounded on him before hitting a one-armed spinebuster variant for the easy win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Javier Bernal

After the match, Von put Bernal through the announce table. Bron Breakker came out of nowhere and took Wagner out with a spear before getting a steel chair. He was about to hit Wagner in the head with it before officials came in and stopped him.

Grade: C

Trick Williams was not happy about Ilja hitting him earlier and confronted him backstage. Melo broke it up and told Trick to stay professional because he will take care of Dragunov on Sunday.

Gable Steveson was about to announce his decision about the future of his career when he was interrupted by Baron Corbin. Corbin told Steveson to do whatever other than join NXT because he didn't belong there.

Steveson said that Corbin made his decision easier and added that he will face Baron in his first match at the Great American Bash. Gable hit Corbin with some suplexes before NXT moved on.

Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade - Kendo Stick match on NXT

The match went outside early on, and Jade was driven into the steel steps before Dana drove her into the apron and then over the announce table. Jade dropped Dana on the announce desk off a counter before hitting her with a kendo stick.

Brooke was getting absolutely destroyed in the ring but managed to counter a move and hit a big cartwheel elbow in the corner. Jade came back with a double under-hook DDT for a near fall.

Jade got a steel chair and sat Dana down in it in the ring before Kelani Jordan interfered, leading to Brooke dropping Cora on the chair. Brooke got some chair shots in before beating her down with a pink kendo stick.

Dana stacked a bunch of kendo sticks on a chair and hit a moonsault with Cora on top of them for the win.

Result: Dana Brooke def. Cora Jade

Grade: A

Backstage, Carmelo tried to tell Dragunov that Trick wants to face him in a match, and Ilja said that he would answer the challenge if it was made. Melo wanted them all to focus on the title match on Sunday first, but neither of them was willing to back down from a fight.

Tony D'Angelo & Stacks vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price on NXT

Axiom came out of nowhere and attacked SCRYPTS, who was on commentary for the match. The two flew into the ring and then out before disappearing backstage. The Don and Stacks came in with their combined finisher on one of the rookies before getting the win.

Result: Tony D'Angelo & Stacks def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Post-match, Gallus showed up on the Titatron and said that they will face Tony and Stacks for the tag team titles at the Great American Bash on Sunday.

Grade: C

Booker T's protege Roxanne Perez got her very own supermarket streetfight segment with Blair Davenport. It was filmed to make it look like cell phone and security camera footage, and we saw Perez send Blair through stacks of products before the cops showed up.

Noam Dar was still in a vegetative state after losing the Heritage Cup, but his squad got him a new one, bringing him back to his feet. Nathan Frazer showed up with the real Heritage Cup and called Dar a fraud before challenging him to a title match.

A brawl broke out as Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon attacked Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson in the ring while Dragon Lee and Frazer took out Dar and Oro Mensah.

We saw footage from the parking lot of Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza of Los Lotharios, who were drafted to RAW in the 2023 draft. The two argued about what direction their team was headed before Carrillo told Garza that he was done and walked away.

Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria on NXT

Valkyria got some big moves early on before Rhea sent her into the corner and hit her with some spears. Rhea got a German Suplex before sending Lyra outside with a big boot.

Back in the ring, Lyra countered the Riptide and got a headlock in before Rhea took her down and tried for a top rope maneuver. Lyra countered it and sent Rhea outside before trying to get some kicks but hit Dominik instead.

Rhea was back in control and lifted Valkyria, but she reversed into a DDT and got a top rope dive for a near fall. Lyra got some kicks in before Rhea came back with the Riptide and picked up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Lyra Valkyria

After the match, Rhea told Lyra to take out Jacy Jayne, and she nodded before Ripley and Dom left.

Grade: B

Trick Williams called Dragunov out to the ring, and the two headed for a brawl at ringside. Trick got some strikes in early on before slamming Ilja on the floor and sending him into the steel steps.

Dragunov caught Trick with a kick and some belly-to-back suplexes before heading to the ring for some chops in the corner. Trick was getting destroyed when Carmelo headed to the ring and caught the Torpedo Moskau as NXT went off the air.

