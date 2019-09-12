WWE NXT Results (September 11th, 2019): Shayna Baszler gets caught in a Riptide, Johnny Gargano returns

The Bruiserweight is in action

After years of NXT ruling Wednesday nights on the WWE Network, we're nearing a new era for the brand. Next week, NXT will make its debut on the USA Network.

Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong will be the two men responsible for catching the eyes of casual viewers. The Vainglorious One will battle the Messiah of the Backbreaker for the North American Championship during the first hour.

Building up to next week, tonight's episode of NXT featured some incredible competition featuring the most recent addition to the roster, Rhea Ripley. The former NXT UK Women's Champion shocked the world when she popped up in Full Sail to challenge Shayna Baszler last week. Tonight, she faced the Queen of Spades in a non-title match.

Johnny Gargano hasn't been in Full Sail since losing to Adam Cole at TakeOver: Toronto. Tonight, he finally addressed the NXT Universe, revealing what was next for Johnny Wrestling. However, he was interrupted by a Superstar looking to make his name at the expense of the former champion.

All that and more on tonight's edition of NXT! We kicked off the night with the Archer of Infamy, Damien Priest, who looked to continue his undefeated streak, faced off against Boa, a member of the eight-man Breakout Tournament that took place over the past summer.

Spoiler alert, the Archer of Infamy brutalizes his opponent

Damien Priest vs Boa

Priest immediately backed Boa into the corner. Boa ducked a right hand, escaping to the middle of the ring. Priest continued to push him around, and when Boa came off the ropes for a shoulder block, he ran into a brick wall in the Archer of Infamy.

Boa was rocked by a right hand then taken to the corner where he was met by a mudhole stomping Priest. The release Falcon Arrow nearly sent the NXT Breakout Contender across the ring. Priest picked up Boa by the ear, forcing the striker to wake up and deliver a series of strong high kicks, followed by a running single leg dropkick in the corner.

However, Priest wasn't shaken and responded with the discus lariat. Following a rolling roundhouse kick, the Reckoning ended Boa's night.

Results: Damien Priest defeated Boa via pinfall.

Roderick Strong burned the couch of the North American Champion last week, forcing Velveteen Dream's hand. Next week, the two will battle for the title on the first edition of NXT broadcasted through the USA Network.

