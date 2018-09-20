WWE NXT Results - September 20th, 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

NXT made history this week

The NXT brand wasn't affected by this week's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view since the developmental brand of WWE continues its build towards Takeover: War Games which will take place live from Los Angeles the night before Survivor Series.

This week NXT boasted a history-making Champion vs Champion match since the issues between Pete Dunne and Ricochet have reached boiling point and now both men would go head to head and the winner of the match would walk out with both the NXT North American Championship and The United Kingdom Championship.

Lacey Evans & Aliyah vs Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo

Aliyah and Lacey Evans dominated this week on NXT

All four women had a backstage altercation last week on NXT so this match was set and Deonna Purrazzo began to find her feet as part of the NXT Women's Division.

It was another match that showcased Purrazzo's ability when she brings her opponent down to the mat which was a stark contrast compared to the hard-hitting style of Lacey Evans. Aliyah has showcased a new fierce side as of late and she was able to continue her rivalry with Dakota Kai in this match since both women have had a number of encounters in recent weeks.

Purrazzo nearly ended the match early with the Fujiwara armbar, but Evans had the strength advantage and managed to fight out. The captain of Team Kick used her legs to her give her time the upperhand when she took out Aliyah, but The Lady of NXT stepped in to ensure the match continued. Evans hit The Women's Right on Dakota Kai to pick up the win after she made the blind tag and Kai was completely unaware that she was the legal woman.

Winners: Lacey Evans and Aliyah

Velveteen Dream was interviewed backstage about his future where he once again talked about his win over Johnny Wrestling who he now refers to as Johnny Failure before he refused to answer a question about who attacked Aleister Black in the parking lot ahead of Takeover: Brooklyn.

