Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE NXT Results - September 20th, 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.61K   //    20 Sep 2018, 06:49 IST

NXT made history this week
NXT made history this week

The NXT brand wasn't affected by this week's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view since the developmental brand of WWE continues its build towards Takeover: War Games which will take place live from Los Angeles the night before Survivor Series.

This week NXT boasted a history-making Champion vs Champion match since the issues between Pete Dunne and Ricochet have reached boiling point and now both men would go head to head and the winner of the match would walk out with both the NXT North American Championship and The United Kingdom Championship.

Lacey Evans & Aliyah vs Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo

Aliyah and Lacey Evans dominated this week on NXT
Aliyah and Lacey Evans dominated this week on NXT

All four women had a backstage altercation last week on NXT so this match was set and Deonna Purrazzo began to find her feet as part of the NXT Women's Division.

It was another match that showcased Purrazzo's ability when she brings her opponent down to the mat which was a stark contrast compared to the hard-hitting style of Lacey Evans. Aliyah has showcased a new fierce side as of late and she was able to continue her rivalry with Dakota Kai in this match since both women have had a number of encounters in recent weeks.

Purrazzo nearly ended the match early with the Fujiwara armbar, but Evans had the strength advantage and managed to fight out. The captain of Team Kick used her legs to her give her time the upperhand when she took out Aliyah, but The Lady of NXT stepped in to ensure the match continued. Evans hit The Women's Right on Dakota Kai to pick up the win after she made the blind tag and Kai was completely unaware that she was the legal woman.

Winners: Lacey Evans and Aliyah

Velveteen Dream was interviewed backstage about his future where he once again talked about his win over Johnny Wrestling who he now refers to as Johnny Failure before he refused to answer a question about who attacked Aleister Black in the parking lot ahead of Takeover: Brooklyn.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Ricochet Pete Dunne
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE NXT Results, 12th September 2018, Latest NXT Winners...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 5th September 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 22nd August 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 29th August 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results: June 13th, 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 30th May 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the results of this week's NXT Episode (9/19/18)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's NXT...
RELATED STORY
NXT - 5 Points To Note (12 September, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Mae Young Classic 2: Results, 12th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us