NXT kicked off with a recap of Halloween Havoc before we headed to the women's tag team title match.

NXT Results (October 25, 2022): Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark - NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Lyons and Carter kicked off the match and Stark was tagged in early on with the challengers in control of the match. Kayden got the tag as well and hit a few combination moves before Chance came in with a senton.

Stark dodged a kick and managed to roll up Chance but the referee declared that it didn't count since Carter was the legal one after sneaking in a tag. The match was restarted and Stark took a big Spanish Fly before Lyons was tagged in.

Lyons knocked Chance off the apron before hitting her trademark kicks and did the splits on Cartee but Katana broke it up. Chance came in with the 450 Splash on Lyons and picked up the win.

Result: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Ilja Dragunov was backstage and said that he'll send JD McDonagh home from NXT like he did from NXT UK.

We got short segments from Wes Lee and then Grayson Waller, who said that he hated Halloween and R-Truth showed up for some reason. Apollo Crews showed up as well and said that he had put Waller in his rearview mirror.

Lash Legend vs. Shotzi on NXT

Shotzi was tossed outside early on but came back in with a big dropkick. Shotzi got the headscissors before Legend took her down with a pump kick. Quincy tried to interfere but Lash stopped him before Shotzi got up and resumed the match.

Lash hit a big slam and locked in the stretch muffler. The hold was eventually broken as Shotzi escaped a kick on the turnbuckles. Lash was hit with a DDT that Shotzi has been calling the Never Wake Up to pick up the win.

Result: Shotzi def. Lash Legend

Grade: B-

The Creed Brothers were out next and Julius said that after the brutal match at Halloween Havoc, he had finally avenged his brother Brutus. Now Brutus was looking to beat up Kemp as well as a final payback.

Damon Kemp showed up on a backstage promo and said that he was not medically cleared to wrestle and that he would have to reschedule the match with Brutus.

Veer and Sanga attacked the Creeds and took them down before Ivy Nile came out to check on her friends.

Toxic Attraction were in a conference call and said that they were going to celebrate the one year anniversary of MandyRose being the NXT Women's Champion next week.

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade - NXT Tag title match

Blade hit a dropkick and a blockbuster early on and Enofe tagged in to get a near fall on Wilson. The challengers got some double team moves in before Prince was tagged in and took a sunset flip for another near fall.

Enofe came in with a reverse crossbody on the champs before Prince got some big kicks in. Malik was tagged in who hit a tope con giro for another near fall on the champs. After another near fall, Prince dropped Enofe off the top rope before getting the Spilt Milk for the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade to retain the NXT Tag title

Grade: C

Joe Gacy and The Schism were backstage and revealed their newest member Ava Raine, who is WWE Legend The Rock's daughter.

We got a cryptic promo in the form of a phone call to the Performance Center and it was a group called The Scrypts.

Indi Hartwell vs. Sol Ruca on NXT

Newcomer Sol Ruca hit a big elbow strike early on but failed to get a top rope move. Indi got some lariats before ending the match rather fast with the northern forearm.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Sol Ruca

Elektra Lopez rushed the ring after the match and attacked both women. Sol took a powerbomb before Lopez threatened the whole locker room and reminded them that she was back.

Grade: D

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh on NXT

Ilja attacked JD before the bell even rang and landed some big strike and a boot to the face. JD tried to stop the attack before Ilja's own injuries from Halloween Havoc slowed him down. JD sent Ilja out of the ring and into the announcers' desk before the officials came in to check on his injuries.

Back after a break on NXT, McDonagh got a waist lock in to hurt Ilja's bruised ribs. The two exchanged strikes before Ilja dropped JD with a kick. Dragunov hit a big knee in the corner and then another one off the turnbuckles.

Ilja went for a Senton off the top but was hit with knees in the back by McDonagh. He got a superplex and a big strike before trying for the Torpedo Moskau but JD caught him in a neck crank submission.

Ilja started bleeding from the mouth before passing out and the ref called the match. Dragunov was stretchered out by the EMT as McDonagh celebrated in the ring.

Result: JD McDonagh def. Ilja Dragunov

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got the debut of the Rock's daughter on tonight's NXT while JD McDonagh seemed to have injured Ilja Dragunov during the main event.

Poll : 0 votes