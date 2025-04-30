WWE NXT Results: The Undertaker confronts top champ; RAW star gets revenge (4/29)

Joe Hendry kicked off WWE NXT and called out Trick Williams, stating that the former NXT champ was being crushed by his own ego.

Darkstate came out instead and attacked Hendry, who tried to fight them off but was greatly outnumbered. Hendry went down with the assisted powerbomb as NXT continued.

WWE NXT Results (April 29, 2025):

Ricky Saints def. Lexis King to retain the North American Championship

Sol Ruca def. Karmen Petrovic

Hank and Tank def. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to retain the Tag Team Championship

IYO SKY & Jordynne Grace def. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

WWE NXT Results: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Lexis King - North American Championship match

Lexis King got some big moves early on, and Saints came back with a Shotei and some strikes in the corner. Saints' nose was busted open as the match went on as he stood on the barricades and hyped up the crowd.

Back after a break, Ricky Saints got a crossbody and took a Fallaway Slam before countering the Ace Crusher. Saints got some big moves in the corner and a tornado DDT before getting the Roshambo for the win.

Result: Ricky Saints def. Lexis King to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grade: B+

Tony D'Angelo was out next and said that he didn't expect betrayal at Stand & Deliver and expected to have a conversation with Stacks before it escalated to this point. Tony discussed how he and Stacks had each other's backs, with the latter stepping up when D'Angelo got hurt, earning him the title of Underboss.

However, Stacks was impulsive, and it cost him, resulting in his whole family going into hiding. Stacks showed up on the big screen and said that he was sick of taking orders from the Don, who he said was going soft. A lot of goons showed up and attacked D'Angelo, but the Don fought them off, asking Stacks to come and fight him before NXT continued.

Backstage, Meta Four was happy to have Noam Dar back, but they decided to split up to pursue their own goals in NXT and Evolve.

WWE NXT Results: Karmen Petrovic vs. Sol Ruca

Ruca got the X-Factor early on and sent Karmen Petrovic to the floor before dodging the dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Karmen got some big moves and a dropkick for a near fall. Sol got a stunner but was shoved off the ropes before coming back with the Sol Snatcher for the win.

Result: Sol Ruca def. Karmen Petrovic

After the match, Ashante was mocking Karmen Petrovic for losing, and the latter took him out with a roundhouse kick and left.

Grade: C

Trick Williams was out next and said Joe Hendy's name, but the latter did not appear. He said that Hendry was lucky Darkstate got to him before Trick, before talking about his TNA Rebellion appearance. Trick said that he was moving on to better things, like Oba Femi and the NXT Championship.

Ava came out and said that Trick had to be kicked out of the arena last week and wrecked a camera before going to TNA to attack a champ. Ava let us know that if Trick wanted another title shot, he had to beat 25 superstars in a Battle Royal next week.

Oba Femi was backstage and said that Williams was an overgrown child before The Undertaker showed up. Taker said that this was Oba's yard, and he had some guys from LFG to challenge him. Three guys rolled up behind Oba, and the champ said that he was ready before shaking the Deadman's hand.

Hank and Tank (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura - Tag Team Championship Match

Tank and Inamura kicked off the match, and the challengers were in control early on. Yoshiki Inamura took a big bulldog before the champs made a comeback with a near fall.

Walker got a big boot before Inamura came back with a German Suplex. Walker hit Briggs with a lariat and got the tag before Hank countered a big move from Inamura. Hank and Tank came back with the assisted Powerslam and got the win.

Result: Hank and Tank def. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to retain the Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Chase U was back, and Andre was already yelling at a student like old times.

We saw Hank and Tank checking on Joe Hendry backstage and offering to help him against Darkstate.

WWE NXT Results: Giulia & Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY & Jordynne Grace

Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY started the match, and tags were made early on with IYO and Grace in control of the match. Perez got a cheap shot and distracted Grace, helping Giulia isolate her in the corner before SKY came back with a missile dropkick.

Grace came in and got some big suplexes before Roxanne got the takedown and the Asai Moonsault on SKY. Jordynne Grace wiped Giulia out before IYO came back with a big kick and over the moonsault on Perez and picked up the big win.

Result: IYO SKY & Jordynne Grace def. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

Grade: B+

Before the show went off the air, Ava told Vaquer that she would be facing Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's title at NXT Battleground.

