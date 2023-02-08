Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams kicked off NXT, and after making fun of Apollo Crews, Hayes was about to say that there was one superstar left for him to beat. JD McDonagh showed up and after some trash talk, Melo challenged him to a match.

Kiana James and Fallon Henley were backstage arguing about whether they deserved to win the titles or not. Henley said they cheated and should give Chance and Carter a rematch.

Grayson Waller apparently yelled at Shawn Michaels in a media call after Vengeance Day.

WWE NXT Results (February 7, 2023): Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

Stark had the early advantage, but Ruca countered an X Factor and sent Stark outside. Ruca got some kicks on the outside before heading back in where Zoey got a big clothesline and a near fall.

After some back and forth, Stark got a crescent kick and sent Ruca into the apron before Sol tried for a splash. Stark got her knees up and came back with a big suplex for the win.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Sol Ruca

Stark attacked Ruca after the match and hit an Atomic Dorp before Ruca fought back and took her down.

Grade: B

Henley and James were still debating their championship win when a disheveled Pretty Deadly showed up to the arena, blaming Chase U for their loss.

Dabba Kato vs. Dante Chen on NXT

Kato landed a big chop on Chen and left a big mark on his chest. Kato lifted Chen and carried him around the ring before dropping him on the mat.

Chen came back with a pump kick before going for a dive and taking a chop instead. Kato got some more strikes before getting the sit-out chokeslam for the win.

Result: Dabba Kato vs. Dante Chen

Grade: C

Isla Dawn vs. Tatum Paxley on NXT

Dawn started off strong and got a big Meteora early on before stomping on Paxley's neck. Paxley came back with some strikes and a lawbreaker before getting some elbows and a big boot.

Paxley dodged a clothesline and got a crossbody but was caught with an inverted face lock lariat before Isla got the win.

Result: Isla Dawn def. Tatum Paxley

Grade: C

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh on NXT

The match began evenly matched before Melo got a big slam and sent JD outside. JD locked in a submission move before Melo came back with a scoop slam but took the Liger Bomb.

Ilja Dragunov showed up mid-match and took out Trick Williams with an uppercut. Melo was stunned but used the distraction to get inside cradle pin and pick up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. JD McDonagh

Ilja went after JD after the match and jotted an elbow, but McDonagh ran away before he could get the torpedo Moskau.

Grade: B

Thea Hail and Tiffany Stratton had an encounter backstage before Ava Raine showed up and dragged Hail away, abducting her.

Fallon Henley debated whether to confront Jensen about James' mystery phone call but decided to hold back.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz on NXT

Lyra got some big kicks early on before Feroz grounded her with a throw. Lyra got a fallaway slam before Elektra Lopez showed up at ringside during the match and offered to help Feroz by tossing her brass knuckles.

Wendy Choo yelled at her not to use the weapon, but Feroz went for it. The distraction slowed her down, and Valkyria got a few good kicks before Feroz could use the weapon and picked up the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Valentina Feroz

Grade: C

Wes Lee got a video promo for this weekend's show Vengeance Day and how he defended his title before Don D'Angelo and Stacks showed up asking for compensation for helping beat Dijak.

Lee said that he never asked for help but added that he will hold an open challenge for the North American Title soon, and one of them could answer it.

Stacks vs. Odyssey Jones on NXT

Jones got the first big takedown off a lariat and took Stacks into the corner before tossing him across the ring. Jones was pounding away at Stracks in the ring before the latter caught and dropped Odyssey on the ropes.

Jones got back in control and tossed Stacks around some more before getting a splash in the corner. Outside the ring, Jones hit a lariat but was taken down when he got back in the ring. Stacks got some big strikes before picking up the win on the bigger guy.

Result: Stacks def. Odyssey Jones

Grade: B

Chase U vs. Pretty Deadly on NXT

Hudson was in control early on and sent Prince outside before Wilson came in and took a beating as well. Andre tagged in and got a near-fall off an elbow drop before Wilson yelled 'what's the point?' and tried to flee the match.

Deadly somehow came back off a double-team move, but Hudson tagged back in and took Wilson down once more and hit some massive slams. Hudson was sent outside and into the steel steps before Chase came in and got the Chase U kicks.

Hudson and Thea Hail had some sort of an issue at ringside, and Hail was yelling. Chase was distracted, and it allowed Deadly to get the Spilt Milk before picking up the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Chase U

Grade: B

Roxanne Perez was backstage and said that she would be teaming up with Meiko Satomura to face Katana and Kayden next week.

Bayley was out next and called out Toxic Attraction for her show Ding Dong, Hello. The duo were bickering off the bat and blamed each other for their loss on Saturday. They made fun of each other before realizing that no one else likes them and that they are perfect together.

They decided to have one more run for gold together and teased challenging Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Titles. The two hugged, and the show was about to end when Jacey attacked Dolin and kicked her down, with the latter crying on the floor as the show went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got some great matches tonight and a big twist in the Toxic Attraction storyline at the end of NXT tonight.

