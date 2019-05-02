WWE NXT results, video highlights, and analysis - 1 May 2019

Kushida's here and Kassius Ohno doesn't care

Tonight's NXT marked a new era for the Black & Gold brand. Tonight began the Era of the Time Splitter. Kushida would finally make his debut for the company in a one-on-one matchup against the Knockout Artist Kassius Ohno.

The freakish monstrosity that is Dominic Dijakovic was also in action tonight, as he faced off against the high-flying Mansoor in singles action tonight. Dijakovic has said that he wants to take advantage of the opportunity he found in America, and that includes running through any and everyone that's unfortunate enough to find themselves in his way.

Tonight, though, we started off with six-man tag team action. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to take on the Forgotten Sons. Last week, Carrillo took on Jaxson Ryker in singles action, which was ended in a no contest after Ryker continued to assault the young star outside of the ring. Lorcan & Burch saved him from any further injury, holding off the sons with chairs.

Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Humberto Carrillo vs The Forgotten Sons

Humberto Carrillo had a shot at redemption against the Forgotten Sons

Steve Cutler and Oney Lorcan started off the match. Cutler was near twice the size of Lorcan but the Star Destroyer's speed and striking ability allowed him to knock out his opponent and Wesley Blake. Burch and Carrillo knocked Ryker off the ropes, allowing Lorcan to dive onto all three of the Sons.

Cutler was brought back in wher he was left in his opponent's corner. Burch tagged in, followed by Carrillo, who pelted Cutler with stiff strikes followed by a rolling moonsault. Cutler tagged Ryker before being launched across the ring with a springboard armdrag, allowing the leader of the group to spike him with a spinebuster. As he choked out Carrillo in the ropes, Cutler Blake tagged in. Cutler launched his tag team partner onto Carrillo's back.

Blake wrestled him down to the middle of the ring with a side headlock. He dragged the cruiserweight to his corner where he and Cutler dropped him with a double neckbreaker, followed by Ryker who connected with a diving headbutt.

Carrillo was locked in a sleeper hold, but nearly snuck away with a pin. Ryker broke out but missed a headbutt, allowing Carrillo to tag in Burch. The veteran leveled all three members of the trio. A tagged in Cutler was met by a German suplex, a clothesline in the corner, and a missile dropkick.

A crossface almost gave him the win for his team, but Ryker broke up the hold. As he beat down Burch, a missile dropkick from Carrillo took him off his feet, leaving him outside. Lorcan and Blake found themselves outside, where Ryker pushed Blake out of the way, forcing Carrillo to dive into Lorcan with a suicide dive.

Burch found himself in a three-on-one situation against the Sons. He put up a valiant fight, but their combined force was too much to bear. Two powerbombs from Ryker into the knees of Cutler could've finished the match, but they made a statement by dropping Burch and Carrillo with a dual Lost and the Damned.

Results: The Forgotten Sons defeated Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, & Humberto Carrillo.

Footage shown from earlier shows Cathy Kelly asking Shayna Baszler if her recent assaults on Io Shirai were out of frustration, as the Genius of the Sky holds a pinfall victory over the NXT Women's Champion.

