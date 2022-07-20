WWE NXT Results: Returning superstar earns huge title match; Cora Jade reveals reason behind brutal attack - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 19th, 2022)

NXT kicked off with a recap of last week's attack on Roxanne Perez by her best friend and fellow-tag team champion Cora Jade before we headed to the opening match of the night.

WWE NXT Results (July 19, 2022): Cameron Grimes vs. JD McDonagh

Grimes started strong and hit a big kick to the face before getting a crossbody. We saw Joe Gacy show up on the balcony to observe the match. After a break, Grimes returned with a tilt-a-whirl slam before being taken down with a headbutt.

JD dropped Grimes from the apron, and the latter got his feet stuck on the ropes and was hanging upside down. McDonagh unloaded on him with kicks before rolling him back into the ring and getting the pin with a back suplex.

Result: JD McDonagh def. Cameron Grimes

Grade: B

Cora Jade was out next and said that she should have stabbed Roxy in the back sooner. Jade said that she was the face of the NXT Women's Division and was not going to give up the spotlight, even to her best friend.

Jade admitted to attacking Roxy in the parking lot last week and said that no one was going to stand in her way of securing the NXT Women's Title. Jade tossed her women's tag team title in the trash and declared that the new 'Age of Jade' was just the beginning.

Xyon Quinn was backstage and said that he was looking forward to his match with Apollo Crews.

Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp on NXT

Kemp got an early bodyslam before getting a near fall off an elbow drop. Roderick recovered and got some hits in before taking a big belly-to-belly suplex. Kemp followed up with a spear and got another near fall.

Mid-match, Tony D'Angelo and his family showed up on the Titantron and attacked the Creed Brothers, wiping them out. Kemp was heading out of the ring to defend his teammates, but Strong dragged him back in and hit a knee strike for the win.

Result: Roderick Strong def. Damon Kemp

Grade: B-

Backstage on NXT, Roderick Strong rallied Diamond Mine against Tony D and his Family and vowed to take revenge.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) - NXT UK Tag Title Match

Jensen and Elton Prince kicked off the match, and Kit Wilson came in with a blind tag early on before Briggs and Jensen attacked the challengers, and a brawl broke out as we headed for a break.

Back on the show, one of the challengers was sent out of the ring and fell on top of Fallon Henley, who was at ringside. Briggs was tagged in and wiped out Prince before Wilson and Jensen took each other down with crossbodies and clotheslines.

The Pretty Deadly got the titles in the ring and handed one of them to Briggs to cause a distraction while trying to take down Jensen with the other. Henley stopped the attack on Jensen before the champs hit the High-Low in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Pretty Deadly to retain the NXT UK Tag Titles

Grade: B+

Joe Gacy revealed the Dyad's faces to be the Grizzled Young Veterans, but their names are now Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler.

We saw Bron Breakker looking for JD McDonagh before making his way to the ring. He talked JD up and said he would pay for the attack on the champ.

JD showed up on the titantron and made some threats to the champion. Bron told the newcomer that if he rips his shoulder off, the champ will beat him over the head with it before making his way out.

We saw footage of Solo Sikoa heading to SmackDown to watch the show, but Von Wagner attacked him in the street.

Axiom vs. Dante Chen on NXT

Axiom made his NXT debut and got a big arm drag early on before getting a Pele kick. The rookie managed to counter every move Chen went for and took Dante down with a big DDT. Axiom followed up with a flying crossbody and landed a knee strike finisher for the win.

Result: Axiom def. Dante Chen

Grade: C

We got another barbershop promo from Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, where they listed everyone who was looking to take out the North American Champion.

Toxic Attraction was backstage on the show when Ivy Nile, Kiana James, and Alba Fyre walked in and threatened the NXT Women's Champion.

Cameron Grimes was backstage and was losing his mind after taking consecutive losses. Joe Gacy tried to step in and talk to him, but Grimes brushed him off and headed out of the arena.

Tony D'Angelo and his boys challenged Diamond Mine to a match next week before we headed for the main event.

NXT Women’s Championship Contender’s Battle Royal

The big match was underway, and Ivy Nile kicked Miller off the apron early on before Indi Hartwell eliminated Arianna Grace. Alba Fyre and Lash Legend managed to eliminate each other and kicked off a separate brawl outside the ring.

Tiffany Stratton almost eliminated Wendy Choo, but she used her pillow to get back into the ring. Zoey Stark eliminated Yulissa Leon and Valentina Feroz before Kiana James took out Fallon Henley.

Stratton finally managed to knock Choo off the apron by hitting her with her own cup before we headed for a break.

Back on the show, Ivy Nile was eliminated by Carter and Chance. Nikki Lyons eliminated Chance and Carter before Tatum Paxley eliminated herself to defend Nile from Chance and Carter on the outside.

Indi Hartwell and Tatum Paxley were the next to be eliminated before Stratton eliminated Lyons. Zoey Stark and Tiffany Stratton were the only ones in the ring but Cora Jade was still in the match, having fled the ring earlier.

Stark punched Stratton off the apron and thought that she had won the match, but Jade came in from behind and tried to eliminate her. Stark countered the attack and tossed Jade outside before picking up the win.

Result: Zoey Stark won the match and will face the NXT Women's Champion

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got a great episode of NXT tonight with a 20-women battle royal and an NXT UK Tag Title Match.

