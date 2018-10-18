×
WWE/NXT Rumor Mill: [SPOILER] HUGE heel turn takes place at NXT tapings

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.04K   //    18 Oct 2018, 06:45 IST

No-one saw this coming!
No-one saw this coming!

What's the story?

Well, you never know what might happen at NXT's Full Sail tapings, and tonight saw one of the biggest shocks in NXT history.

Aleister Black seemingly found out who his attacker was when the former NXT Champion was ambushed yet again - by a black hoodie wearing figure who soon revealed himself to be Johnny Gargano!


In case you didn't know...

After losing his Championship to Tommaso Ciampa due to seemingly inadvertent interference by Johnny Gargano, NXT General Manager William Regal announced a match for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, where Black and Ciampa's scheduled singles title rematch would become the first ever NXT Championship Triple Threat match, with Johnny Gargano being added to the match.

The match would never take place, though, as the end of the show saw Black being found unconscious in the parking lot after being attacked by an unknown assailant. A mystery ensued as to who the attacker was, meanwhile Aleister Black was recuperating away from television due to a groin injury.


The heart of the matter

Well, tonight's NXT tapings at Full Sail got off to an explosive start when William Regal made his way to the ring to announce plans for Tommaso Ciampa's next NXT TakeOver challenger for the NXT Championship at War Games. Blackheart, though, would interrupt, before Lars Sullivan and Velveteen Dream also made their presence known.

Things would completely go off, though, when Aleister Black came to the ring and demanded answers from the General Manager as to who attacked him, only for the biggest heel turn in NXT history to take place as Johnny Gargano ambushed Black and seemingly revealed himself as the assailant! Needless to say, the WWE Universe in attendance felt betrayed...

Black would then go on to confront Gargano's wife, Candice LeRae, later in the night.


What's next?

Well, who knows? Given how unpredictable this was, I think we can only wait and see. A Gargano vs Black rivalry, though? Count me in!

What do you think of Johnny Gargano's actions? Let us know in the comments.

