WWE Rumour Mill: Serious injury to top NXT performer at NXT Takeover

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.59K // 19 Aug 2018, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Johnny Gargano dived out onto Tommaso Ciampa

What's the story?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 may well be over, but it might have had more long lasting effects than thought at first.

The NXT Championship match came to an end when Johnny Gargano was unable to get to his feet, and as a result lost the bout. After the match, Mauro Ranallo said that there were reports that Gargano had suffered a dislocated knee.

Now according to Joe Peisich of Barnburner Radio's Fired Up Podcast, 'No Holds Barred', there might have been another injury.

In case you didn't know...

The NXT Championship Match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 was one surrounded by injury. Initially, it was supposed to be a Triple Threat Match, with Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa facing each other.

Black suffered a groin injury in the lead up to the match, and as a result was unable to participate. In the match itself, Gargano and Ciampa gave it their all, holding nothing back.

Near the end of the bout, Gargano handcuffed Ciampa to the stage and then hit him with super-kicks to the face. As if that was not enough, he then hit him with a knee, but the momentum carried him on and he hurt himself. He was unable to stand, while Ciampa fell from the stage in a standing position to win the match.

The heart of the matter

According to Joe Peisich, Johnny Gargano suffered a dislocated shoulder, despite WWE's Mauro Ranallo claiming that it was his knee.

"Mauro Ranallo said, that Johnny Gargano dislocated his knee, I have heard truthfully, that he dislocated his shoulder."

At the moment, this is nothing but conjecture, and WWE could be working their fans. On the other hand, given the sudden rushed feeling to the finish, it could also have been a legitimate injury, be it to the shoulder or knee of Johnny Gargano.

What's next?

With nothing confirmed yet, there is no way to know for sure if the news is true or not. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates.

Do you think the injury is a work? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.