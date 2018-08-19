Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumour Mill: Serious injury to top NXT performer at NXT Takeover

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Rumors
1.59K   //    19 Aug 2018, 20:44 IST

Johnny Gargano dived out onto Tommaso Ciampa
Johnny Gargano dived out onto Tommaso Ciampa

What's the story?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 may well be over, but it might have had more long lasting effects than thought at first.

The NXT Championship match came to an end when Johnny Gargano was unable to get to his feet, and as a result lost the bout. After the match, Mauro Ranallo said that there were reports that Gargano had suffered a dislocated knee.

Now according to Joe Peisich of Barnburner Radio's Fired Up Podcast, 'No Holds Barred', there might have been another injury.

In case you didn't know...

The NXT Championship Match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 was one surrounded by injury. Initially, it was supposed to be a Triple Threat Match, with Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa facing each other.

Black suffered a groin injury in the lead up to the match, and as a result was unable to participate. In the match itself, Gargano and Ciampa gave it their all, holding nothing back.

Near the end of the bout, Gargano handcuffed Ciampa to the stage and then hit him with super-kicks to the face. As if that was not enough, he then hit him with a knee, but the momentum carried him on and he hurt himself. He was unable to stand, while Ciampa fell from the stage in a standing position to win the match.

The heart of the matter

According to Joe Peisich, Johnny Gargano suffered a dislocated shoulder, despite WWE's Mauro Ranallo claiming that it was his knee.

"Mauro Ranallo said, that Johnny Gargano dislocated his knee, I have heard truthfully, that he dislocated his shoulder."

At the moment, this is nothing but conjecture, and WWE could be working their fans. On the other hand, given the sudden rushed feeling to the finish, it could also have been a legitimate injury, be it to the shoulder or knee of Johnny Gargano.

What's next?

With nothing confirmed yet, there is no way to know for sure if the news is true or not. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates.

Do you think the injury is a work? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
NXT TakeOver Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE News: Latest Odds for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Johnny Gargano should turn heel at NXT...
RELATED STORY
NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV: Four Possible Endings for...
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT Takeover: Chicago's top 5 performers
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising Moments From NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Ricochet reportedly injured ahead of NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Johnny Gargano's Legitimate Injury Saw The...
RELATED STORY
3 emergency ways to save the main event of NXT TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on injury details regarding...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us