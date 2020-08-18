WWE NXT's future with RAW and SmackDown moving to ThunderDome

WWE is debuting a new concept from the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown and SummerSlam, as they will be airing RAW and SmackDown from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center. WWE introduced the concept of ThunderDome recently, which will be bringing fans into the arena virtually and creating an 'immersive, interactive' experience for everyone viewing the show. However, one thing that remained in the minds of the fans, is that with so many changes taking place for the main roster shows of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, what will be the future of WWE NXT?

I’m as intrigued as everyone else. At @wwe we think so far outside the box you can’t even see the box anymore. I’ll be watching #SmackDown with a keen eye this Friday https://t.co/MhZRsrq0by — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 17, 2020

Now, Fightful Select has reported on the future of NXT's location with RAW and SmackDown moving to the Amway Center for the next two months.

WWE NXT's future revealed

According to a report by Fightful Select's sources, NXT will be staying at Full Sail University and will be taping their episodes in their usual home. They will not be moving to the ThunderDome along with RAW and SmackDown.

WWE has also opened a training facility temporarily for the NXT stars, but it has not been reported whether the company will be moving back to the Performance Center for that yet.

WWE ThunderDome

The introduction of the new WWE ThunderDome has sparked the curiosity of the fanbase as they currently wait to see what sort of experience WWE has been building for them.

Advertisement

WWE ThunderDome, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, takes WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting Friday on #SmackDown, kicking off #SummerSlam Weekend! https://t.co/24IrawOj8a — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2020

Kevin Dunn, the WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production talked about it.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome. This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

Along with NXT, it appears that according to the report from WWE, NXT TakeOver XXX, set to take place this weekend, will also be taking place at Full Sail University. However, all the other main roster shows, including SummerSlam and Payback are going to take place at the Amway Center.