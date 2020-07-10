WWE NXT's Karrion Kross makes bold claim about future match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar tops the list of WWE Superstars who draw maximum attention.

Karrion Kross wants to square off against the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania.

Will WWE ever book this match?

WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross in enjoying a great run on the Black and Gold brand. Along with Scarlett, Kross is indeed having a dominant run on NXT where he has been booked as a monster ever since he arrived on the WWE brand. He has now revealed that he wants to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and said that he has his eyes on the 'Beast Incarnate'.

The common thing between all WWE Superstars is their WrestleMania aspirations, as everyone wants to have a huge moment at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. Karrion Kross is no different and feels that Brock Lesnar is the measuring stick in WWE today when it comes to drawing attendance during WWE events.

Karrion Kross on facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

In a recent interview with The Gorilla Position podcast, Karrion Kross was asked who would he like to face in a big WrestleMania match. Without wasting a breath, Kross claimed that he wants to face Brock Lesnar simply because the later draws more attention than any other WWE Superstar.

He went on say that Brock Lesnar brings in the figures that are important in the sports entertainment business. He went on to categorise Brock Lesnar as the measuring stick when it comes to bringing new fans to the WWE Universe and even compared him to The Rock.

"You said WrestleMania? I would say, Brock Lesnar. The measuring stick, it depends on the context. The way you would draw up what the measuring stick looks like might be different than the way someone else does, right? For me, the measuring stick would essentially be who can draw the most into a building and who can draw the most attention. I think that he is a guy that transcended sports entertainment. He is in mainstream entertainment. I think that figures like that in our business are pretty important. We always need new fans. We always want to create new fans."

"I think there are people who can engage the hardcore fans nonstop, easily, no problem, the purists I guess you can say. Then there are people that have a mainstream entertainment appeal. I respectfully don't know, in my opinion, if he would be the measuring stick as much as The Rock would be the measuring stick. I say that because, in terms of generating attention and interest, I think he is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. He came from here. If someone wants to emulate the absolute most success they can find in this business; I would say The Rock is the guy." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Krrion Kross and Scarlett were seen eyeing Keith Lee's celebration on NXT after the latter defeated Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match this week. The latter is now the NXT Champion as well as the North American Champion and could soon find himself in a title match against Kross in the coming months.