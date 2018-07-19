WWE/NXT SPOILER: New NXT Champion crowned at tapings

This is huge!

What's the story?

Well, this is huge news! At tonight's NXT tapings, a new NXT Champion was crowned.

The new NXT Champion is Tommaso Ciampa!

In case you didn't know...

At NXT TakeOver: Chicago event, Aleister Black successfully defended the NXT Championship in against Lars Sullivan, while Tommaso Ciampa won the final match of the night when he defeated arch-rival Johnny Gargano in a Street Fight. Following Ciampa’s massive win, he was awarded a shot at Black's NXT Championship.

Ciampa has built the match in a way only Ciampa knows how to - personal, below-the-belt insults. The match was set for next week's NXT.

I’m annoyed that NXT is represented by an out of shape boy with zero personality who is covered in ink that screams, “I’m desperately overcompensating for my lack of confidence”



Being the main event is no longer enough. I’m going to expose atWWEAleister and take what I’ve earned pic.twitter.com/vDIxR5glAa — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 5, 2018

The heart of the matter

Tommaso Ciampa challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship tonight, and came away victorious as the new NXT Champion - but the match wasn't without shenanigans.

Scoop #21 New NXT World Champion Tomasso Ciampa pic.twitter.com/bAs1s39kIX — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 19, 2018

While the referee was down after taking a knock, Johnny Gargano ran to the ring, delivered a superkick to Ciampa, then hit Black with the belt - only for Ciampa to get back to his feet, take advantage by throwing Gargano out of the ring and hitting the Angel's Wing on the Champion to steal the win and the gold!

You can see the moment Ciampa won the title below.

Several fans in attendance have posted videos and photos from the tapings, too. Here are some still photos of how the finale to the match went down, with Gargano inadvertently helping his former DIY tag team partner turned arch nemesis win the biggest prize in NXT.

#NXTFSLive Gargano super locked Ciampa, then nailed Black with the title before Ciampa threw him out before hitting an Angel's Wings for the win to become NXT champion. pic.twitter.com/L3S3XTRKHv — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 19, 2018

What's next?

Well, who knows what will happen now?

Does Aleister Black move to the main roster? Does Gargano challenge for the title?

Or do we get Black vs Gargano vs Ciampa at the upcoming TakeOver for the gold?

I guess we'll have to wait and see...

The match will be shown on next week's episode, July 25, of NXT on the WWE Network.

What do you think about Tomasso Ciampa winning the title? Let us know in the comments below.