WWE/NXT SPOILER: NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV main event and four other matches set

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW ANALYST News 732 // 19 Jul 2018, 17:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This is huge!

What's the story?

Well, last night's NXT tapings were action-packed to say the least - and we now know the main event for NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV as a result.

If you don't want to know any spoilers, stop reading now, because there are some pretty huge ones below.

So, last night's tapings saw Aleister Black defend his NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. Johnny Gargano interfered and, as a result, Ciampa ended up picking up the win. Well, later in the evening, the match was confirmed for TakeOver Brooklyn IV.

The main event will see Tommaso Ciampa vs Aleister Black vs Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship.

In case you didn't know...

At NXT TakeOver: Chicago event, Aleister Black successfully defended the NXT Championship in against Lars Sullivan, while Tommaso Ciampa won the final match of the night when he defeated arch-rival Johnny Gargano in a Street Fight. Following Ciampa’s massive win, he was awarded a shot at Black's NXT Championship.

Ciampa has built the match in a way only Ciampa knows how to - personal, below-the-belt insults. The match was set for next week's NXT.

During the tapings for the next few week's, Tommaso Ciampa challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship last night, after Johnny Gargano ran to the ring with the referee down, delivered a superkick to Ciampa then hit Black with the belt - only for Ciampa to get back to his feet, take advantage by throwing Gargano out of the ring and hitting the Angel's Wing on the Champion to steal the win and the gold!

The heart of the matter

Well, the main event has now been set for TakeOver Brooklyn IV, as well as three other championship matches and one non-title match.

The card for the event now looks as follows:

NXT Championship - Tommaso Ciampa vs Aleister Black vs Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Championship - Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane

NXT Tag Team Championships- Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly vs Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

NXT North American Championship - Adam Cole vs Ricochet

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

What's next?

Well, NXT TakeOver is, yet again, shaping up to be incredible. Can the main roster live up to the bar they've set?

I guess we'll have to wait and see...

How do you think Raw and SmackDown can match NXT during SummerSlam weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.