WWE NXT spoilers for November 21, 2023 - Two RAW stars in title matches; did either of them win?

In the latest edition of WWE NXT, the tapings for the upcoming episode of the third brand were already done at the Performance Center. The taped show is scheduled to air during the November 21, 2023, episode of the developmental brand. Also, the recent spoilers of WWE NXT were disclosed by PWInsider.

Lyra Valkyria was attacked by Xia Li during her entrance, leaving Lyra requiring assistance to the backstage area. Presumably, the women’s title match, set to open the show, will include segments explaining the incident. Later on, the first match on the show will take place between Los Lotharios, where they secured a victory over Malik Blade and Edris Enofe by executing a double-team move on Edris for the win.

Also, in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match, Josh Briggs defeated Carmelo Hayes thanks to the assistance from Lexis King, who aided Briggs, which subsequently led to a top rope moonsault, eventually ending up with the victory of Josh.

Wes Lee also appeared on the show and delivered a promo expressing his desire to reclaim the North American Championship. Following those segments, Dominik Mysterio appeared on the entrance stage and stated that a match next week would determine his challenger at NXT Deadline. Blair Davenport also secured a victory in an Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating Thea Hail on the show.

After this, Eddy Thorpe defeated Charlie Dempsey ( Drew Gulak and Myles Borne). The match ended after Eddy countered a roll-up pinfall from Charlie with a roll-up pinfall of his own. However, post-match, all three members of Gulak's faction attacked Thorpe, posing with the Catch Point hand sign.

Noam Dar, who was accompanied by Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson, successfully retained the NXT Heritage Cup against Chad Gable, who was accompanied by the Alpha Academy. The match ended in a time-limit draw as Gable had Dar trapped in an ankle lock. A post-match confrontation ensued, with Alpha Academy standing tall.

In the main event of the show, Lyra Valkyria retained her NXT Women's title against Xia Li despite getting attacked by Xia during the introduction of the match. The match ended when Lyra hit the Samoan driver on Li.

Did WWE tape any WWE NXT Level Up show during the recent taping?

According to PWInsider, there were no backstage segments featured throughout the recent tapings, and NXT Level Up did not include any taped matches. So it seems like the company hasn't taped any WWE NXT Level Up match as of right now.

However, it will be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming weeks and who will challenge Dominik Mysterio at WWE NXT Deadline.

