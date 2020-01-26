WWE NXT Star injured and out of Women's Royal Rumble match

26 Jan 2020

Io Shirai will not be part of the Women's Royal Rumble match tonight after suffering an unknown injury

This week on NXT Io Shirai took on Toni Storm in what was another fantastic match from the two women, but whilst there were rumors that the Japanese star could be one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble tonight, this may not be the case.

Shirai has been part of a number of rumors over the past few months when it comes to her future in WWE since the Japanese star has been linked to a move back to her home country. Shirai's fiancé works in Japan and it's reported that she wants to make a return, which could be as part of Stardom since they are looking to offer Shirai big money to be one of the faces of the company moving forward. Stardom has been bought by Japanese giants Bushiroad, who are now looking to push the company as a huge brand in the coming months.

WWE has wasted the star in NXT in recent months but it was thought that her push was coming as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match but The Wrestling Observer revealed earlier today that Shirai was out for up to two months with an unknown injury.

Reports suggest that the NXT star may have "tweaked her knee" in her match against Storm on Wednesday night and that could have been where the injury stemmed. Kairi Sane was also linked to a move back to Japan but she is expected to play a huge part in tonight's Raw Women's Championship match between Asuka and Becky Lynch.

