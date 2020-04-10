WWE NXT stunningly edges past AEW Dynamite in viewership this week

AEW's 14-week winning streak comes to an end by the finest of margins

Triple H claimed this week that he was more interested in the long-term game

WWE NXT has beaten AEW Dynamite by 1000 viewers in this week's Wednesday Night War. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW ranked #32 in the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT ranked #51 but overall, the Black and Gold brand of WWE ranked #73 while the new promotion ended up at #79.

The Black and Gold brand of WWE had just three matches this week with a Six-Woman ladder match kicking things off. The main event saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa put on a stunning show and that seems to have swung things in WWE's favor.

Triple H spoke about AEW's winning streak in the ratings earlier this week and said that he was more focused on the long-term game and compared this to the time when WWE were losing the Monday Night Wars. Talking to Sports Illustrated, he said:

I’m a believer in the long-term game. You create the right product, and over time, people will find it. I think back to Monday nights years ago, and it looks different now, but there were periods of time when WWE was putting on much better shows and the content was much better, but we were still getting beat. We were not winning ‘the war,’ but we stayed true to who we were.