WWE NXT Superstar apparently kidnapped on tonight's show

This week on WWE NXT, Kushida put on a spectacular match with Raul Mendoza. They fought back-and-forth and reminded the NXT Universe what they have been for the past few weeks. Although the match ended with Mendoza tapping out to the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, he made his presence known in the Black and Gold brand with his performance.

However, something awkward happened with the 205 Live Superstar following his match. Although the details are yet to be revealed, it appears that Raul Mendoza has been kidnapped from the backstage area of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

While Mia Yim was interviewed in the parking lot, a speeding car distracted her and the NXT Universe with its presence. Two masked men came out of the car and as caught on camera, they got hold of Raul Mendoza, who was just passing by, and forced him to get into the vehicle. The car vanished from the scene almost immediately after the three got inside.

All of that happened very fast and before anyone could do anything about it. Mia Yim, who witnessed the incident first-hand was left shocked, just like the entire NXT Universe.

Is Raul Mendoza alright? Did we all witness an actual kidnapping on-air? Who were the masked men? Hopefully, we will get these answers very soon.