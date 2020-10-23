WWE has been the home to several world-class athletes. Over the years, we have seen giants like The Big Show dominate their opponents inside the squared circle. However, we have also witnessed Superstars like Rey Mysterio defying the odds to create history. Hence, height is not considered to be the measure of one's success in WWE.
Height was considered to be a major factor in the 80s, but its relevance has decreased to a certain degree in modern day wrestling.
Considered as WWE's third brand, NXT also consists of an immensely talented roster. The Wednesday night show has been appreciated from time to time for pushing the right Superstars, irrespective of their physical stature.
So, without further ado, let's take a look at the heights of all the Superstars that are part of NXT. The following list comprises of all the NXT Superstars, who are listed as active competitors on WWE's website. The heights of all the Superstars have been divided into three categories.
#3 NXT Superstar Heights (152-170 cm)
This category features most of the female Superstars on the NXT roster, along with a few male competitors.
Drake Maverick is the shortest male Superstar in WWE NXT. He is often mocked for his physique by his opponents. However, this has not stopped Maverick from having an impressive career in NXT. He had a dream run in this year's Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Maverick defeated the likes of Tony Nese, Jake Atlas, and Kushida on his way to the final of the tournament.
Io Shirai is currently the shortest female champion in WWE. She is even shorter than her Japanese compatriot and RAW Women's Champion, Asuka. Despite this, Shirai has managed to establish herself as a top-tier female Superstar in NXT.
The Genius of The Sky proved her worth once again this year by beating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at TakeOver: In Your House to capture the NXT Women's Championship.
Now, it's time to check out the first height bracket of our list. The shortest Superstar in this bracket is Kacy Catanzaro.
NXT Superstars in 152-170 cm bracket are:
- Kacy Catanzaro- 152 cm
- Ember Moon- 157 cm
- Kayden Carter- 157 cm
- Io Shirai- 157 cm
- Candice Lerae- 157 cm
- Aliyah- 160 cm
- Xia Li-160 cm
- Drake Maverick- 163 cm
- Vanessa Borne- 163 cm
- Santana Garrett- 165 cm
- Scarlet Bordeaux- 165 cm
- Toni Storm- 165 cm
- Tegan Nox- 168 cm
- Dakota Kai- 168 cm
- Marina Shafir- 170 cm
- Raul Mendoza- 170 cm
- Joaquin Wilde- 170 cm
#2 NXT Superstars heights(171-185 cm)
This height category contains many popular Superstars of NXT. Stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, Pete Dunne and all the members of The Undisputed Era, come under the 171-185 cm division.
Raquel Gonzalez is the tallest female Superstar in NXT with a height of about 183 cms. Gonzalez is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley, who surprisingly is the shortest Superstar in this list.
The current NXT Champion, Finn Balor, is also a part of this list. Throughout his WWE career, The Prince has gone into matches with a size disadvantage. However, Balor has always brought the fight to his much larger opponents, which was evident during his bouts with Braun Strowman, Drew Mcintyre, and Brock Lesnar.
NXT Superstars in the 171-185 cm bracket are:
- Rhea Ripley- 173 cm
- Indi Hartwell- 175 cm
- Kushida- 175 cm
- Pete Dunne- 178 cm
- Johnny Gargano- 178 cm
- Roderick Strong- 178 cm
- Bobby Fish- 180 cm
- Bronson Reed- 180 cm
- Santos Escobar-180 cm
- James Drake -180 cm
- Finn Balor- 180 cm
- Jessamyn Duke- 180 cm
- Tommaso Ciampa- 180 cm
- Robert Stone- 180 cm
- Adam Cole- 183 cm
- Raquel Gonzalez- 183 cm
- Cameron Grimes- 183 cm
- Danny Burch- 183 cm
- Kyle'O Reilly- 183 cm
- Mansoor- 183 cm
- Tyler Breeze- 183 cm
- Oney Lorcan- 185 cm
- Austin Theory- 185 cm
- Isaiah 'swerve'Scott- 185 cm
- Ridge Holland- 185 cm
#1 NXT Superstar heights(186-203 cm)
The final category consists of all the Superstars whose heights lie in the 186-203 cm bracket. The tallest Superstars in NXT including the likes of Dexter Lumis, Velveteen Dream and Timothy Thatcher are part of this category.
As the godfather of NXT, it won't be fair if Triple H does not get mentioned along with the black and gold brand's roster. Unsurprisingly, The Game holds a high position in this list.
One of the most notable Superstars in this category is Damian Priest, who currently holds the NXT North American Championship. With a height of 196cm, Priest is one of the biggest guys on the roster.
He recently collided with Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver 31 and was successful in retaining his title.
The tallest Superstar in this list is Saurav Gurjar, who is part of the dominant tag team, Indus Sher. Saurav has been absent from the NXT programming for quite a while. We could see Indus Sher returning to the black and gold brand soon.
NXT Superstars in the 186-203 cm category are:
- Velveteen Dream- 188 cm
- Rinku Singh- 188 cm
- Dexter Lumis- 188 cm
- Zack Gibson- 190 cm
- Timothy Thatcher- 191 cm
- Fandango- 193 cm
- Killian Dain- 193 cm
- Walter- 193 cm
- Triple H- 193 cm
- Kona Reeves- 194 cm
- Karrion Kross- 194 cm
- Boa- 194 cm
- Damian Priest- 196 cm
- Brendan Vink-196 cm
- Saurav Gurjar- 203 cm