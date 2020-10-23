WWE has been the home to several world-class athletes. Over the years, we have seen giants like The Big Show dominate their opponents inside the squared circle. However, we have also witnessed Superstars like Rey Mysterio defying the odds to create history. Hence, height is not considered to be the measure of one's success in WWE.

Height was considered to be a major factor in the 80s, but its relevance has decreased to a certain degree in modern day wrestling.

Considered as WWE's third brand, NXT also consists of an immensely talented roster. The Wednesday night show has been appreciated from time to time for pushing the right Superstars, irrespective of their physical stature.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the heights of all the Superstars that are part of NXT. The following list comprises of all the NXT Superstars, who are listed as active competitors on WWE's website. The heights of all the Superstars have been divided into three categories.

#3 NXT Superstar Heights (152-170 cm)

The Genius of The Sky

This category features most of the female Superstars on the NXT roster, along with a few male competitors.

Drake Maverick is the shortest male Superstar in WWE NXT. He is often mocked for his physique by his opponents. However, this has not stopped Maverick from having an impressive career in NXT. He had a dream run in this year's Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Maverick defeated the likes of Tony Nese, Jake Atlas, and Kushida on his way to the final of the tournament.

Io Shirai is currently the shortest female champion in WWE. She is even shorter than her Japanese compatriot and RAW Women's Champion, Asuka. Despite this, Shirai has managed to establish herself as a top-tier female Superstar in NXT.

The Genius of The Sky proved her worth once again this year by beating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at TakeOver: In Your House to capture the NXT Women's Championship.

Now, it's time to check out the first height bracket of our list. The shortest Superstar in this bracket is Kacy Catanzaro.

NXT Superstars in 152-170 cm bracket are:

Kacy Catanzaro- 152 cm

Ember Moon- 157 cm

Kayden Carter- 157 cm

Io Shirai- 157 cm

Candice Lerae- 157 cm

Aliyah- 160 cm

Xia Li-160 cm

Drake Maverick- 163 cm

Vanessa Borne- 163 cm

Santana Garrett- 165 cm

Scarlet Bordeaux- 165 cm

Toni Storm- 165 cm

Tegan Nox- 168 cm

Dakota Kai- 168 cm

Marina Shafir- 170 cm

Raul Mendoza- 170 cm

Joaquin Wilde- 170 cm

#2 NXT Superstars heights(171-185 cm)

Johnny Takeover

This height category contains many popular Superstars of NXT. Stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, Pete Dunne and all the members of The Undisputed Era, come under the 171-185 cm division.

Raquel Gonzalez is the tallest female Superstar in NXT with a height of about 183 cms. Gonzalez is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley, who surprisingly is the shortest Superstar in this list.

The current NXT Champion, Finn Balor, is also a part of this list. Throughout his WWE career, The Prince has gone into matches with a size disadvantage. However, Balor has always brought the fight to his much larger opponents, which was evident during his bouts with Braun Strowman, Drew Mcintyre, and Brock Lesnar.

NXT Superstars in the 171-185 cm bracket are:

Rhea Ripley- 173 cm

Indi Hartwell- 175 cm

Kushida- 175 cm

Pete Dunne- 178 cm

Johnny Gargano- 178 cm

Roderick Strong- 178 cm

Bobby Fish- 180 cm

Bronson Reed- 180 cm

Santos Escobar-180 cm

James Drake -180 cm

Finn Balor- 180 cm

Jessamyn Duke- 180 cm

Tommaso Ciampa- 180 cm

Robert Stone- 180 cm

Adam Cole- 183 cm

Raquel Gonzalez- 183 cm

Cameron Grimes- 183 cm

Danny Burch- 183 cm

Kyle'O Reilly- 183 cm

Mansoor- 183 cm

Tyler Breeze- 183 cm

Oney Lorcan- 185 cm

Austin Theory- 185 cm

Isaiah 'swerve'Scott- 185 cm

Ridge Holland- 185 cm

#1 NXT Superstar heights(186-203 cm)

Priest is one of the tallest guys on the NXT Roster.

The final category consists of all the Superstars whose heights lie in the 186-203 cm bracket. The tallest Superstars in NXT including the likes of Dexter Lumis, Velveteen Dream and Timothy Thatcher are part of this category.

As the godfather of NXT, it won't be fair if Triple H does not get mentioned along with the black and gold brand's roster. Unsurprisingly, The Game holds a high position in this list.

One of the most notable Superstars in this category is Damian Priest, who currently holds the NXT North American Championship. With a height of 196cm, Priest is one of the biggest guys on the roster.

He recently collided with Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver 31 and was successful in retaining his title.

The tallest Superstar in this list is Saurav Gurjar, who is part of the dominant tag team, Indus Sher. Saurav has been absent from the NXT programming for quite a while. We could see Indus Sher returning to the black and gold brand soon.

NXT Superstars in the 186-203 cm category are: