WWE NXT Superstar hints that he has moved to RAW permanently

RAW recently recruited Angel Garza

Angel Garza has hinted on social media that he has moved from WWE NXT to Monday Night RAW on a permanent basis.

The former Cruiserweight Champion, who recently aligned with Zelina Vega on RAW, lost against Rey Mysterio via disqualification on his red brand debut before picking up a victory over Cedric Alexander on this week’s episode.

He has also been competing on NXT and at NXT live events over the last two weeks, but it seems that his association with the black and gold brand could now be over.

Writing on Twitter, Garza simply tweeted “…” alongside a picture containing the words “Adios” and “Hola”, which appears to be a sign that he could bid farewell to NXT ahead of a full-time switch to RAW.

As of the time of writing, Garza is not yet listed as a RAW Superstar on WWE’s website.

Angel Garza’s WWE career in 2020

After losing the Cruiserweight Championship to Jordan Devlin in a Fatal 4-Way match at Worlds Collide in January 2020, Angel Garza has combined his role in NXT by appearing on RAW with Zelina Vega.

The 27-year-old has also participated in two matches on 205 Live this year, with both matches – versus Tony Nese and versus Tyler Breeze – ending in victory.

Check out the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, featuring Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue, below!

Advertisement