WWE NXT announced the NXT TakeOver: 31 event just a few weeks ago, and they have done an excellent job at building some top matches for the event. Five top NXT Superstars competed in a Gauntlet Eliminator Match a couple of weeks ago, and Kyle O’Reilly was able to outlast the other four men to win the match.

KOR will now challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at the event in a match that may all well be the show-stealer. It will also be one of the biggest matches of KOR’s career as he has a chance at winning his first singles title in WWE.

Both men stand a good chance of winning the match since they are excellent performers. However, only one man will be able to walk out of NXT TakeOver: 31 with the title.

With that in mind, we have come up with five interesting potential finishes to the NXT Championship match at TakeOver: 31.

#5 Kyle O’Reilly wins his first singles title at WWE NXT TakeOver: 31

Kyle O’Reilly will be walking into WWE NXT TakeOver: 31 to seize the biggest opportunity of his WWE career. The NXT Universe, and Triple H, see O’Reilly as someone who is incredible in the ring and he deserves a run with a singles title around his waist in NXT before moving to RAW or SmackDown.

At TakeOver: 31, Finn Balor will be defending his title for the first time in his second reign, and he will look to take down KOR. However, O’Reilly is one man who can take Balor head-on and bring him down to take the title away from him.

At NXT TakeOver: 31, we could watch the technically perfect KOR put up a performance of a lifetime against The Prince and lock him in his signature submission hold. Balor could be forced to tap out for the first time in his NXT career and lose the Championship in his first defense.

While Balor is someone who can lead NXT for a long time, he could be looking to give some other Superstars a push on the Black and Gold brand. With that in mind, we could watch KOR defeat Balor and take the title off him, freeing him up to chase the NXT UK Championship once again.