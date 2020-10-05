WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Preview: Long-term feud set to end tonight, Injured Superstar to return and interfere in the main event? (October 4, 2020)

We are finally all set for WWE NXT TakeOver 31, and there’s an exciting show lined up for the fans. A total of four titles from the brand will be on the line including the NXT Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship, the NXT North American Championship, and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

This time, however, the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships won’t be on the line at the PPV. We will see the likes of Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano back in action. On the other hand, big names like Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole won’t be competing tonight.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire during WWE NXT TakeOver tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Finn Balor defends his WWE NXT Championship against Kyle O’Reilly

A crucial title defense for Finn Balor

Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to become the WWE NXT Champion for the second time. He will now put his title on the line against Kyle O’Reilly in a Single’s match at TakeOver 31. The latter defeated Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Kushida, and Timothy Thatcher in a Gauntlet Eliminator match to win an opportunity to challenge for the most coveted prize of the black and golden brand.

This high-anticipated title match is expected to be the main event of WWE NXT: TakeOver 31 PPV. Both Balor and O’Reilly are hard-working Superstars, and they will indeed work together to deliver a great match. Although it seems highly unlikely that Finn Balor will lose his championship tonight, O’Reilly will still pose a serious threat to the Prince.

Balor’s move to the black and gold brand allowed him to take time off of main roster. There were also reports that the promotion wants to move Finn Balor to WWE NXT UK where he would lock horns with WALTER. But since that won’t be possible for at least a few months now, Balor’s title reign will see him involved in a lot of feuds before he eventually drops his title.

It will also be interesting to see if Karrion Kross is going to make his presence known during tonight’s PPV. The former WWE NXT Champion was forced to relinquish his title after he sustained a serious injury during the title match against Keith Lee. While there are no reports about his return as of now, he (or Scarlett) could still have a message for the champion and the entire roster.