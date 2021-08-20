WWE NXT TakeOver 36 - 5 things that must happen at the show

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 will be held one night after this year's SummerSlam. The event will host a few major championship matches alongside the Undisputed Finale.

Raquel Gonzalez will put her title on the line against her former best friend, Dakota Kai. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross will meet his match in Samoa Joe.

The Million Dollar Championship will be on the line as LA Knight faces Cameron Grimes once again. And who will come out on top in the third contest between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly on Sunday?

Take a look at the five things that must happen at WWE NXT TakeOver 36.

#5 Cameron Grimes must defeat LA Knight at WWE NXT TakeOver 36

At TakeOver: In Your House, LA Knight became the first Million Dollar Champion in NXT. He also won the services of Cameron Grimes who became his butler.

The two men have had some interesting segments ever since, but Ted DiBiase cannot let the circus go on for any longer. He set a match between Knight and Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship at TakeOver 36.

If Grimes wins, he no longer has to be Knight's butler. But if Knight wins, DiBiase will be forced to become his new butler.

Grimes must get something he truly deserves at TakeOver 36. The Technical Savage must be allowed to win the match with a little help from The Million Dollar Man.

Grimes has been performing well on NXT and deserves to win his first title at the event. The Million Dollar Championship could give him a big push, and it could free up Knight for the NXT North American Championship in the months to come.

