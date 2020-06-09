WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House - 5 Interesting stats coming out of the show

Finn Balor made history last night at NXT Takeover: In Your House

Charlotte Flair has quite the Championship record following her loss

Charlotte Flair now has quite the Women's Championship record!

NXT took over Full Sail University last night for the first time in almost five years as they presented In Your House. The show aimed to give the WWE Universe a throwback to the 1990s WWF show that first debuted 25 years ago.

It was another stacked night of entertainment as Io Shirai became the NXT Women's Champion for the first time, whilst Adam Cole and Keith Lee were able to successfully defend their Championships in the only other title matches.

Karrion Kross made his Takeover debut with a win over Tommaso Ciampa, whilst Finn Balor, the only surviving star from the 2015 Takeover at Full Sail picked up a huge win over Damien Priest.

It was another impressive night from WWE's third brand and here are some interesting stats coming out of the show.

#5. Finn Balor has won at Takeover more than any other star

Finn Balor won his match last night at Takeover: In Your House against Damien Priest in what was considered a shock. The former Universal Champion was expected to put Priest over since he has made his return to NXT and is helping push forward the next big stars of the brand.

This win marked a huge milestone in the NXT career of Finn Balor since it was his 11th victory at Takeover. This means that The Prince has won more times at an NXT Takeover event than any other superstar in the history of the company.

NXT has been good to Balor over the years, as he is a former NXT Champion and was once the longest reigning Champion. It appears that the Irish star has been able to rekindle his passion and find his feet by making his return to his old stomping ground.

