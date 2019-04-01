WWE NXT Takeover: New York; Confirmed Matches, Card, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, & More (Updated 1st April 2019)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 45 // 01 Apr 2019, 15:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT Takeover: New York will take place on the 5th of April, 2019

WrestleMania 35 weekend is just around the corner, and with it comes NXT Takeover: New York 2019. With a vacant WWE NXT Title up for grabs, the show promises to be a scorcher for everyone concerned.

Over the years, fans have often said that NXT Takeovers have been more impressive than the WWE pay-per-views.

Read on to find out more about how, when, and where to watch NXT Takeover: New York.

Where will NXT Takeover 2019 be held?

NXT Takeover: New York will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America.

When will NXT Takeover: New York take place?

Unlike other shows, NXT Takeover: New York will not be taking place on a Saturday. Instead, the show will be taking place on Friday, the 5th of April, 2019.

WWE NXT Takeover: New York start time

NXT Takeover: New York will start at 7 PM EST for the Main Card and 6 PM EST for the Kickoff Show.

For Pacific Time, NXT Takeover: New York will take place at 4 PM PT for the Main Card and 3 PM PT for the Kickoff Show.

NXT Takeover: New York will take place at 11 PM GMT for the main card in the United Kingdom, and 10 PM GMT for the Kickoff Show.

WWE NXT Takeover: New York Match Card

#1 NXT Championship Match - 2 out of 3 falls: Johnny Gargano vs Adam Cole

Advertisement

#2 NXT Women's Championship Match - Fatal Fourway: Shayna Baszler (c) vs Kairi Sane vs Io Shirai vs Bianca Belair

#3 WWE United Kingdom Championship Match: Pete Dunne (c) vs WALTER

#4 NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (c) vs Aleister Black and Ricochet

#5 NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs Matt Riddle

NXT Takeover: New York Match Card

NXT Takeover: New York Ticket Prices

NXT Takeover: New York tickets are available at Ticketmaster. The prices of tickets range from $181 to $506.

How to watch NXT Takeover: New York in the US & UK?

NXT Takeover: New York can be watched live on the WWE Network in the United States and in the United Kingdom. The NXT Takeover Kick-Off Show will also be available on the WWE Network, WWE App, Youtube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Advertisement