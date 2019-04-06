WWE NXT TakeOver New York News: Legendary title run comes to an end

Pete Dunne found himself a truly worthy adversary in Walter

What's the story?

In the third match of NXT TakeOver: New York, Pete Dunne took on Walter for the NXT UK Title in the 685th day of his historic record-breaking NXT UK Title reign, however, despite a gruelling back and forth affair, eventually, the imposing Austrian put an end to Dunne's incredible championship run.

In case you didn't know...

Pete Dunne won the NXT UK Championship in May 20th, 2017 defeating inaugural champion Tyler Bate in a great match at NXT TakeOver Chicago and has defended the title across NXT and NXT UK ever since.

Walter made his NXT UK debut during the first ever NXT UK TakeOver in Blackpool, England on January 12th this year. After that, Walter had been a dominating force in NXT until Dunne finally agreed to give him a title shot.

The heart of the matter

Dunne and Walter put on an absolutely bruising affair which is exactly what you'd expect if you're familiar with either of their wrestling styles. The match went long with near falls and cringe-inducing spots and may have just stolen the show.

The finish came after Walter kicked out of the Bitter End and managed to eventually Power Bomb Pete Dunne off of the top rope, following up with a huge splash to end the historic title reign and start a new era

What's next?

I wouldn't be surprised if Pete Dunne's days in NXT UK are numbered with the 'Bruiserweight' being called up to the main roster following his highly successful spells in both NXT and NXT UK.

Although I'd expect we may get a lengthy programme between Pete Dunne and Walter first, leading to a Ring Kampf Vs. British Strong Style marquee tag-team match.

Whatever is next for Pete Dunne, there's certainly no denying that he's left his mark on the WWE Universe with his incredible 685 day championship reign.

Did you think this was the right time for Pete Dunne to drop the NXT UK Title? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

