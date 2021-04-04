WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver - 5 finishes to Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly

WWE NXT fans are looking forward to TakeOver: Stand & Deliver which will be held over WrestleMania week. The first-ever two-night NXT event will host several big championship matches from the brand.

One of the biggest matches scheduled for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is a non-title match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. Cole ended years of friendship in the blink of an eye by attacking O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

The two men have continued to get in each other’s faces both inside and outside the Capitol Wrestling Center, and they will finally get a chance to meet in the NXT ring. General Manager William Regal does not want to be held responsible for the consequences of the match, and has booked an unsanctioned match between the two superstars for TakeOver.

Anything can go in an unsanctioned match, and the only way one superstar can pick up the victory is by either pinning the other or making them tap out.

Let’s take a look at five interesting ways the match between the former Undisputed ERA members could come to an end.

#5 Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly fight to a no-contest at WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

Kyle O’Reilly isn’t fully medically cleared to compete at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. However, he is ready to put everything on the line to teach Adam Cole a lesson. Cole’s actions ended one of the greatest factions in all of WWE.

William Regal has booked an unsanctioned match between the two men because he wants them to be responsible for their own actions at TakeOver. This suggests that the match will likely be long, brutal and spill all over the arena for maximum impact.

Keeping that in mind, WWE could book the two men to compete for over half an hour and throw everything they have at each other to make it a memorable match. The fight could get so brutal that both men are unable to compete any longer after some big spots.

This will allow NXT to protect both men in this match while giving fans one of the hardest-hitting matches at TakeOver. The final result could see the referee call-off the match after both men prove unable to carry on.

Call it what you will with whatever legal jargon necessary to feel at ease but this is going to be a fight. Like everything he and I have done together these past 12 years #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver will be must-see. https://t.co/n5hKxMJTq1 — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) March 31, 2021

The result will help make this rivalry even more intense while protecting both men during their first contest. Fans can then watch NXT book a few more big matches between the two with even bigger stipulations before one is finally forced to leave NXT.

