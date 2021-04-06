WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver - 5 finishes to Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

One of the biggest matches scheduled for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will see Karrion Kross challenge Finn Balor for the WWE NXT Championship. Kross won the NXT title from Keith Lee last year, but an injury forced him to relinquish it soon after. Since his return, Kross has worked his way up again to challenge Balor for the championship gold.

The Prince, on the other hand, has done well to build his second NXT Championship reign. Balor won the vacant title after defeating Adam Cole and has defended it against some of the biggest names in the company.

Sparks will fly when Balor and Kross compete on the second night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kross will rely on his strength during the clash, while Balor will try to wear his opponent down before opting for some fast-paced maneuvers.

This match will likely steal the show at the upcoming pay-per-view. Let’s take a look at the five ways through which Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross could end at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#5 Scarlett helps Karrion Kross win back the title at WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

Not only has Scarlett escorted Karrion Kross into the ring for his bouts, but she has also helped to build the storylines surrounding his big matches.

A couple of weeks ago, Kross teamed up with Finn Balor to challenge the NXT Tag Team Champions. While Kross and Balor could have won the match, The Herald of Doomsday snapped when Balor sent Oney Lorcan into Scarlett and knocked her over.

At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Balor will have to be careful as Scarlett could help Kross to win the title. She might use some dirty tactics to allow her partner to take advantage during the match.

Advertisement

Scarlett could then help by distracting the referee at key moments or even interfere in the match to ensure that Kross does not lose against The Prince.

This major title match could go anywhere, and Scarlett's presence would be a significant influence on the outcome.

Kross’s first NXT Championship match against Keith Lee saw both men use their power to gain an advantage. However, Kross has a clear power advantage at Stand & Deliver, and Balor will look to play mind games with The Herald of Doomsday.

As a result, Scarlett has enough motivation to play mind games of her own, allowing Kross to win back the title he never lost.

1 / 5 NEXT