WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - 5 finishes to WALTER vs Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship

The end of some travel restrictions due to the COIVD-19 pandemic have brought Imperium, and their leader WALTER, back to WWE NXT. WALTER is already in possession of the NXT UK Championship and he has his eyes firmly set to recruit an old ally to his stable.

Tommaso Ciampa, on the other hand, wants to save Timothy Thatcher from Imperium. At the same time, The Blackheart has his eyes set on WALTER’s NXT UK Championship.

No man in WWE has been able to take down The Ring General yet. However, Ciampa’s will and experience could help him pick up a big victory on the first night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The match will likely be extremely physical since both men are well-known for their hard-hitting offense. WALTER usually works well with smaller opponents, and this match could end up being a treat for the fans.

Let’s take a look at five ways the match between WALTER and Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship could come to an end.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa defeats WALTER to win the WWE NXT UK Championship at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Tommaso Ciampa has been the cornerstone of WWE NXT for a few years now. The former NXT Champion has been phenomenal throughout his time on the brand and has had some rivalries that have helped NXT gain a lot more attention.

Ciampa is currently finding his footing to reach the top of NXT again, and he has a big chance to win a top title at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

WALTER has proven himself to be one of the most dominant superstars in WWE history. No one has been able to dethrone the NXT UK Champion for over 700 days. However, Ciampa is an experienced campaigner who could do the unthinkable and take down The Ring General.

While it will be difficult for Ciampa to overpower WALTER at TakeOver, he could play mind games with the NXT UK Champion instead. Ciampa could outsmart WALTER and manage to hit his finisher to pick up the victory at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

WALTER has already had a very long reign as the NXT UK Champion, and he could give up the title at TakeOver to move onto other things. On the other hand, Ciampa has achieved pretty much everything there is to achieve on the NXT brand.

Winning the NXT UK title and moving to the brand could help him get some fresh rivalries and make things more interesting for the NXT brand overall.

