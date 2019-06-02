WWE NXT TakeOver: Twitter Erupts as NXT Held its 25th Takeover Show

NXT Takeover XXV

WWE hosted its 25th NXT Takeover this Saturday in Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. As it usually happens with these Takeover shows, the expectations from this event were pretty high, but it still managed to live up to the billing for many.

The show opened with a match between Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong and with their hard-hitting style of wrestling, they set the tone for the entire evening. What followed was one of the best ladder matches of all time in which wrestlers didn't hold anything back. After having many gruesome spots and almost killing Kyle O'Rilley, Street Profit emerged winners and are the new NXT tag team champions.

Fans were overly excited for the North American Championship as one the favorite sons of NXT, Tyler Breeze, was returning back to his home to challenge Velveteen Dream for the belt.

Even though they started slow, they picked up the speed as the match progressed and the final match we got was astounding. The technical encounter between Shayna Bazler and Io Shirai was very well received as Shirai's high-flying stunts and Shayna's submission moves complemented each other really well.

The show was filled with memorable and breath-taking spots and every fan had their own unique favorite moments. As soon as the show began, people started giving their opinions on bookings and matches. Takeovers are generally bundled in action-packed matches to give any time to fans to post something on social media, but people still found time to make sure their voices were heard.

Takeover was amazing! Five unbelievable matches!!! This brand is unreal and always brings it! So proud cuz We Are NXT!!!! #NXTakeover — Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) June 2, 2019

Congrats to AEW Double or Nothing for having the best wrestling PPV of the year for 7 days. #NXTTakeOver #NXT pic.twitter.com/edC7j0Ml6B — SW (@SlicedWrestling) June 2, 2019

"And still NXT Womens champion Shayna Baszler!" pic.twitter.com/pw5kRW49Lk — taynara's hypeman (@bitterblackbelt) June 2, 2019

i have no nails left because i chewed them all off in the first 90 second of this #laddermatch. you ok @KORcombat? 😬😬😬 #NXTTakeover — Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) June 1, 2019

That ladder match tho #NXTTakeOver — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 1, 2019

Topping their 2 out of 3 falls match at NXT Takeover: New York was an impossible task for Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole, but they somehow managed to put on another splendid performance to steal the night once again. This is what Twitterati had to say about this:

A little homage to their indie roots, huh? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/s0hEkgW3ja — Smark to Death (@smarktodeath) June 2, 2019