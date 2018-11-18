WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2 Results, November 17th 2018, Latest NXT Takeover Winners & Video Highlights

The show kicked off with the unexpected entrance of Matt Riddle, who called out Kassius Ohno. Kassius Ohno tells him he's too stupid to realize that he wasn't supposed to be there. He vowed to knock him out.

The match then began.

Kassius Ohno vs Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle went for the running knee and connected it, knocking Ohno out and pinning him in 5 seconds!

Matt Riddle def. Kassius Ohno

Shayna Baszler (c) vs Kairi Sane - 2-out-of-3 falls for the NXT Women's Championship

Kairi Sane, similar to Riddle tried to knock Baszler out. She wanted to get the first fall as soon as possible. She started with a series of elbows and chest slaps as the crowd echoes "Woo". She does the pirate march and then sends Baszler out.

The referee was checking on Baszler and Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke interfered and assaulted Sane. They sent her running into the ring post and sent her in the ring. Baszler took advantage and locked in the rear naked choke. Though Kairi tried to escape, she was forced to tap.

Shayna Baszler picked up the first fall via submission. She led 1-0

Shayna once more tried to go for the rear naked choke but Kairi rolls and reaches the ropes after much of a struggle. Baszler then goes for a Half Boston crab but then stomps her face.

It's counter after counter as Kairi tries to pin her to counter her RNC. Shayna throws her out but Kairi holds her head and SPIKES HER with a DDT on the ring apron. THAT LOOKED NASTY!

She then sends Jessamyn Duke leg first into the ring post. She sent Marina Shafir into the steel steps. She jumped on all 3 from the top turnbuckle and took them out. She sent Baszler into the ring and hit the InSane elbow. 1-2-3!

Kairi Sane pinned Shayna Baszler to make it 1-1

Kairi Sane then hit a hat-trick of spears followed by two spinning backfists, sending Baszler down. She climbed to the top turnbuckle but Baszler was back to her feet.

Duke and Shafir interfered once again and this time, Dakota Kai interjected. She got jumped by Shafir but Io Shirai came out and hit a huge moonsault on both of the horsewomen. Picture perfect in every sense of the word. Kairi then went for the InSane elbow but Shayna Baszler moved just enough to catch her by the neck and roll her up.

Shayna Baszler def. Kairi Sane 2-1 to retain the NXT Women's Championship

