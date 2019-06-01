WWE NXT TakeOver XXV: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, & More

NXT TakeOver: XXV

WWE NXT TakeOver: XXV is a strong card of NXT matches which includes four Championship matches and one non-Championship match.

On the card, Johnny Gargano will defend his NXT Championship against Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler will face Io Shirai, a Fatal Fourway Tag Team Championship match will be held for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships, Velveteen Dream will defend his North American Championship, and Matt Riddle will face Roderick Strong.

Read on to know how, when, and where to watch WWE NXT TakeOver XXV.

Where is WWE NXT TakeOver XXV taking place?

WWE NXT TakeOver XXV is taking place at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, The United States of America.

When is WWE NXT TakeOver 25?

WWE NXT TakeOver 25 is taking place on the 1st of June 2019.

WWE NXT TakeOver XXV Start Time

WWE NXT TakeOver XXV will start at 7 PM EST for the main card and 6:00 PM EST for the Kick-Off Show in the United States.

For Pacific Time, NXT TakeOver XXV will start at 4 PM PT for the main card and 3:00 PM PT for the Kick-Off Show.

In the United Kingdom, WWE NXT TakeOver XXV will start at 11 PM GMT or 12 AM UK Time for the main card and 10:00 PM GMT or 11:00 PM UK Time for the Kick-Off Show.

In India, WWE NXT TakeOver XXV will be broadcast from 4:30 AM on the 2nd of June for the main card, and 3:30 AM for the Kick-Off Show.

NXT TakeOver XXV PPV Match Card & Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions

The matches on the WWE NXT TakeOver 25 card with a brief preview and predictions are as follows:

#1 NXT Championship - Johnny Gargano (c) vs Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano vs Adam Cole for the NXT Championship

Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano met at NXT TakeOver: New York where Gargano defeated Adam Cole in the 2 out of 3 falls match. However, Adam Cole has maintained that he is the uncrowned NXT Champion as he won the first fall. Gargano is not one to tolerate such a claim and has given Cole an opportunity to prove himself in a rematch.

Prediction: Johnny Gargano

#2 NXT Women's Championship - Shayna Baszler (c) vs Io Shirai

Shayna Baszler vs Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship

Shayna Baszler has been dominant in NXT and Io Shirai has suffered because of that. Baszler, alongside Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, has tormented Shirai for months now.

Io Shirai will be hoping to set things straight with a match against the Women's Champion by hitting her where she hurts the most -- the Championship.

Prediction: Io Shirai

#3 NXT North American Championship - Velveteen Dream (c) vs Tyler Breeze

Velveteen Dream vs Tyler Breeze for the North American Championship

Velveteen Dream has reigned supreme in NXT with the North American Championship. However, if there was ever a man who could match his flamboyance in WWE, it is Tyler Breeze. Coming back down from the main roster, Tyler Breeze has a lot to prove as he will be taking on Velveteen Dream in a match for the North American Championship.

Prediction: Velveteen Dream

#4 NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match - Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs Street Profits vs Undisputed ERA vs Forgotten Sons

Fatal Fourway Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships

In what is sure to be one of the most impressive matches on the card, the four teams will take each other on to prove that they have what they take to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. When the Viking Raiders (War Raiders) were called up to the main roster, the tag team division was left in flux, and in this Ladder Match, it is up to any one of the teams to seize the initiative.

Prediction: The Undisputed Era

#5 Matt Riddle vs Roderick Strong

Matt Riddle vs Roderick Strong

Matt Riddle was injured in an attack by Roderick Strong, as Strong attempted to take out one of the Undisputed Era's biggest problems in order to gain a better place in the Undisputed Era after there were grievances between him and Cole.

However, he will have his hands full when he takes on Matt Riddle because he does not take such challenges lightly.

Prediction: Matt Riddle

WWE NXT TakeOver XXV Ticket Prices

WWE NXT TakeOver XXV Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com. The prices range from $20 to $150.

How to watch WWE NXT TakeOver 25 in the US, UK & India?

WWE NXT TakeOver XXV can be watched live in the US, UK & India on the WWE Network.

The Kick-Off show will be available on WWE's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as on the WWE Network.