WWE NXT TakeOver XXV Results (1st June 2019): Winners, Grades, Highlights, Reaction, Video Highlights & Analysis

NXT TakeOver XXV

The 25th edition of NXT TakeOver took place out of Bridgeport, Connecticut today, as the WWE's 'developmental' territory put forth another argument yet again why they have grown to become something bigger. WWE NXT TakeOver XXV saw 5 matches on the card.

The NXT Championship and the NXT Women's Championship were both up for grabs. The NXT North American Championship was defended when Velveteen Dream took on the determined Tyler Breeze in the latter's attempt to prove his abilities. The vacant NXT Tag Team Championships were up for grabs in a Fatal Fourway Tag Team Ladder Match. Finally, the 'Original Bro' Matt Riddle took on Roderick Strong to settle their differences.

Without any further ado, let's find out what happened on the night at NXT Takeover 25.

Matt Riddle vs Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong

Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong began the night, exchanging wrestling holds with each other. Matt Riddle hit Roderick Strong with a Triple Gutwrench Powerbomb.

However, Strong took back the initiative with a back suplex on to the apron. The two exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring, but Strong took Riddle down with a Backbreaker. Strong continued to put the pressure on Matt Riddle with an Olympic Slam, but Riddle was able to kick out.

Riddle came back with a kick taking Strong off-guard, something that Riddle utilised with a Broton (Senton) Splash and a near-fall attempt. Matt Riddle hit Roderick Strong with several kicks but Strong reversed and hit him with a knee strike.

Riddle came back with a knee strike which was then followed up by a German Suplex for a near fall. Riddle went to the top rope, but Roderick Strong climbed the top rope as well and hit a Superplex. They exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Both had several reversals, but Strong hit a Step-Up Enzuigiri followed by knees and elbows, before Spiking Matt Riddle in the ring. Somehow, despite that, Riddle was able to kick out.

Riddle came back seemingly out of nowhere, and hit Roderick Strong with a V-Trigger, a Powerbomb followed by a Final Flash but still Strong kicked out.

Strong went for the modified DDT Slam, but Riddle kicked out and immediately Strong transitioned to a form of the Liontamer.

Riddle got out and instead got Strong in an Anaconda Choke, but his back pain made him let go. Riddle instead caught Strong after a sequence of reversals and hit him with a modified Cradle Tombstone Piledriver Slam.

Result: Matt Riddle defeated Roderick Strong

