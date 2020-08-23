WWE NXT TakeOver XXX: 3 things you may have missed 

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX was nothing short of a spectacle, filled with a lot of incredible matches and surprises. Not one but two championships changed hands at the event and we witnessed one of the greatest in-ring debuts in recent memory.

The event set social media ablaze, just a night before WWE SummerSlam kicks off. This was another thrilling TakeOver that was filled with action and excitement. With all that happened on the show, there may be a few hints or bits that fans missed out on.

If you missed out on any of them, don't stress yourself, because we have got you covered. Here are three things you may have missed from WWE NXT TakeOver XXX.

#3 Karrion Kross suffers a legitimate injury at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

Tick. Tock. ⌛️



Karrion Kross defeats Keith Lee to become the new NXT champion

Karrion Kross continued his undefeated streak and dominant path by defeating Keith Lee to win the NXT Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. The two Superstars gave all that they had but it all came to an end after Kross hit Lee with the Doomsday Saito suplex off the top rope to gain the victory.

What you may not know, however, is that Karrion Kross separated his shoulder during the match. Speaking to Fightful.com, Triple H revealed that Kross will undergo an MRI scan.

This is very unfortunate as Kross has just won his first NXT Championship in the middle of his big push. We wish him a very speedy recovery.

#2 Title match teased at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

Io Shirai successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX against Dakota Kai despite what occurred during the match. Shirai was attacked by Raquel González while the referee was unconscious which gave Dakota Kai the opportunity to steal a win, but she failed.

After the match ended, Rhea Ripley came to Shirai's aid and had a face-off with Raquel González. This was a hint that we could see a match between the two in the future.

Another possible bout we could witness in the future is between Ripley and Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. As Io Shirai was celebrating her victory in the ring, Ripley stood on the ramp with her eyes set on Shirai.

Rhea Ripley even posted a cryptic tweet on her Twitter account, possibly signaling that she could be Io Shirai's next challenger.

#1 Keith Lee's future after WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

You know what this means...



Raw or SmackDown?

Keith Lee's reign as NXT Champion came to an end after he suffered a defeat to Karrion Kross at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. His run with the title didn't last very long, so it's a bit questionable as to why WWE booked him to drop the title so soon.

This could be a hint that Lee will be moving to the main roster very soon. He has achieved all there is to achieve in NXT so perhaps a move to Raw or SmackDown could be what's best for him.

Mentioned it in my predictions.



Keith Lee's title win in itself was monumental, but I always felt like Kross taking the belt was only a matter of time - and Lee had the belt so he could be referred to as a former #WWENXT Champion when he inevitably goes to #WWERAW or #SmackDown

