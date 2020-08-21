WWE NXT TakeOver XXX: 5 potential finishes to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

After making history as the first double champion in WWE NXT, following his victory against Adam Cole for the NXT Championship, Keith Lee made a big decision on the July 22, 2020 edition of NXT.

Lee, who held both the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship at the time, decided to vacate the North American Championship to allow other wrestlers a chance to win the title.

Following his announcement, NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that there would be a five-man ladder match at TakeOver: XXX to crown a new North American Champion.

WWE held a series of triple threat matches to choose the participants for the ladder match. Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong. Dexter Lumis defeated Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher the following week. Then, Damian Priest overcame Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland, while Cameron Grimes took down KUSHIDA and Velveteen Dream.

Lumis suffered an injury that took him out of the match, and a second chance qualifier allowed Johnny Gargano and The Velveteen Dream to make it into the match.

With so many big names and deserving candidates, it’s impossible to predict who will become the new NXT North American Champion at NXT TakeOver XXX. In this article, we will look at the five potential finishes to the match where one of the five men could be crown as the new NXT North American Champion.

#5 Cameron Grimes wins his first title in WWE NXT

Cameron Grimes signed with WWE NXT in January of 2019, and we’ve seen him develop into one of the finest wrestlers in the ring. While Grimes’ character hasn't worked well according to several fans, his work in the ring shows that he is superior to several other WWE Superstars.

Grimes overcame Velveteen Dream and KUSHIDA in the triple threat qualifying match, and he will be raring to put on a show and win the NXT North American Championship.

Grimes has already had several title opportunities. Surprisingly, WWE has decided to give him another chance in a championship match, over someone like KUSHIDA.

NXT TakeOver XXX could end up on the moon with Grimes

.@elonmusk I hereby invite you to #TakeOverXXX to accompany me on my way #ToTheMoon! New NA Champion Cameron Grimes! @WWENXT — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) August 13, 2020

This could actually be Grimes’ match to win. WWE could pull the trigger and give him a chance to win his first title in WWE.

We could see the opportunist take advantage by allowing a larger man like Damian Priest or Bronson Reed take out the other men in the match before delivering the Cave In to them. The Technical Savage could then climb the ladder and take the belt to win the NXT North American Championship.

A win for Grimes could help NXT shake up the mid-card and give the mid-card babyfaces a new interesting feud.