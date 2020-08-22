WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Preview – Former Universal Champion to make history, huge return on the card? (August 22, 2020)

We are all set to kickstart the SummerSlam 2020 weekend with an action-packed NXT TakeOver: XXX event. Given the show’s history, the Black and Gold brand is expected to deliver yet another engaging show with brutal action and incredible storytelling. Not just the title matches, but also the grudge matches are expected to be huge in terms of determining the future storylines in NXT.

Tonight, we will see both the NXT Championship as well as the NXT Women’s Championship being defended at the show. There will be a Ladder Match to determine the new North American Champion. The NXT Tag Team titles, however, won’t be on the line, but there will be a triple-threat to select the next challengers for the tag team gold.

In addition, Adam Cole is set to square off against Pat McAfee to settle the short yet intense feud between them. And, Finn Balor will lock horns with Timothy Thatcher in a Single’s Match. A few surprise returns are also on the card, but the backstage rumours regarding those haven’t been confirmed as of now.

Overall, a lot can unfold on tonight’s NXT TakeOver: XXX event. In this article, we will take a look at what’s in store for us. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Finn Balor to face Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver

This will surely be an interesting match

While the feud between Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher did not have a long build-up, they have been involved in intense altercations in the weeks leading up to the event. Both Balor and Thatcher were part of one of the triple-threat qualifier matches for the North Merican Championship Ladder Match. This bout was eventually won by Dexter Lumis, following which Balor went on to attack Thatcher.

A few weeks later, Balor had a shot at qualifying for the Ladder Match once again when he faced Velveteen Dream in a Single’s Match. Unfortunately for him, all the other confirmed participants for the Ladder Match interfered, and lastly, Thatcher attacked Balor out of the blue. This resulted in Dream picking up a victory and advancing to the title match.

After the show went off the air, NXT confirmed that Finn Balor would face Timothy Thatcher in a Single’s bout at TakeOver. If he manages to pick a victory tonight, Balor will become the first person in WWE history to earn 12 victories at the NXT-exclusive event. He set the record for most TakeOver wins (11) at NXT TakeOver: In Your House back in June.

That being said, it won’t be an easy job for Finn Balor to pick a win over Timothy Thatcher. The latter has been quite brutal in his recent run on the Black and Gold brand and could ruin Balor’s intention of extending his record tonight. They are expected to engage in a highly physical battle, and it will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in the match between these two NXT Superstars.