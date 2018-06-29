WWE NXT Television Report Card - June 27, 2018

The Undisputed Era surrounds Moustache Mountain...

After a couple weeks of preview and highlight shows for NXT TakeOver: Chicago, the report card is back for this week's edition of NXT television!

While no titles changed hands at TakeOver, there was a surprising title change during the second WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament when Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Though we are a little less than two months away from the next NXT TakeOver in Brooklyn, New York, we got an idea of what we may see at that TakeOver on this week's edition of NXT television.

This week's edition of NXT featured a total of three matches and a potential preview of the next challenger for NXT Champion Aleister Black.

Let's kick things off with the NXT Champion...

#1 Aleister Black is interrupted by the Blackheart

NXT Champion Aleister Black has an uninvited guest on the opening segment...

After successfully defending his NXT Championship against Lars Sullivan, Aleister Black took to the ring to kick off the first edition of NXT since. Black talked about facing adversity and making that adversity fade to black.

Just minutes into his promo, Black was interrupted by the most-hated man in NXT right now, Tommaso Ciampa. After defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Ciampa said it is now time to become NXT Champion.

Ciampa mentioned that Black stood face to face with adversity, but now it's time to stand face to face with the devil. Black welcomed the challenge if General Manager William Regal gives it the green light.

Ciampa would then mock Black by sitting on the stage in his patented pose. That drew the NXT Champion out of the ring, but Ciampa would retreat with his sinister wave goodbye.

It was a great segment to set up the next potential NXT Championship match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. I fully expect Johnny Gargano to be added to that match eventually too.

GRADE: B+