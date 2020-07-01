WWE NXT The Great American Bash (1st July 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Great American Bash

Who will come out on top at The Great American Bash?

We have a special episode of NXT lined up for the WWE Universe.

What happens when the past and present of NXT collide?

We are in for an action-packed night on NXT as The Great American Bash makes a return and we have a blockbuster main event to make the night even more memorable.

Io Shirai will make her in-ring return as the NXT Women's Champion at The Great American Bash and will face off against one of the Black and Gold brand's legends in the form of Sasha Banks.

The Legit Boss has been on a roll recently and for two weeks straight got the better of Io Shirai's compatriot, Asuka. A victory over The Genius Of The Sky at The Great American Bash will give her more confidence heading into her RAW Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules: Horror Show.

Who will get the win at The Great American Bash?

Roderick Strong will have nowhere to run at The Great American Bash as he and Dexter Lumis will compete in the first-ever Strap Match in NXT history. The Tortured Artist has been haunting The Undisputed Era for some time now and has taken a special liking towards The Messiah of Backbreakers.

Will Lumis continue torturing Strong or will Undisputed Era have a plan ready for their arch-rival at The Great American Bash?

We will also see a No.1 Contender's match for the NXT Women's Championship as Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox will go to battle. A special stipulation was later added on to the bout and it was made as an elimination match.

All four women have a history between each other as they were all working together not so long ago. Who will be crowned as the first challenger for Io Shirai's throne at The Great American Bash?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE NXT The Great American Bash location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Wednesday, 1st July, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT (US) | 12 AM Monday (UK)

Where to watch WWE NXT The Great American Bash?

The Great American Bash can be watched live on the USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

How, when and where to watch WWE NXT The Great American Bash in India

The Great American Bash can now be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 2nd July.

Follow all the live updates from The Great American Bash right here on Sportskeeda.