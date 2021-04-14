WWE NXT Tuesday Premiere: Best and Worst - Longtime Champion loses title, Superstar quits the show

With WWE NXT premiering on Tuesdays, we can finally put to rest the unnecessary bickering amongst wrestling fans. Good riddance to the so-called Wednesday Night wars.

Maybe now, everybody can focus on wrestling again instead of TV ratings. We definitely will. Welcome to Best and Worst of NXT - a new weekly feature every Tuesday, after episodes of the black-and-gold brand.

NXT's first episode in this new spot was stacked. A lot of things happened on this week's show. We saw a title change, storylines progress nicely, and former NXT stars return. There was a lot of good wrestling on display, making for a largely positive recap of the show. It did well to follow up on a strong two-night NXT TakeOver.

Here is a review of the positives and the negatives from the Tuesday premiere of WWE NXT.

#1 Best: KUSHIDA wins the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

One of the biggest moments on NXT's Tuesday Premiere saw the Cruiserweight Championship switch hands. This came as a huge surprise, as Santos Escobar had just defeated Jordan Devlin at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to become the Undisputed King Of The Cruiserweights.

He came out on NXT and issued an open challenge for the belt. This ended up biting Escobar in the backside, as KUSHIDA answered the call and defeated him to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The match was great. Both superstars brought it in the ring and delivered the best match of the night.

The decision to put the belt on KUSHIDA was an inspired one as it gives him a purpose in NXT. He can be the face of the cruiserweight division.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Santos Escobar can eventually move on. He was the Cruiserweight Champion for over ten months.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre has shown that he can hang with the heavyweights, which was evident during his match with Karrion Kross. He can challenge the new NXT Champion soon, but a more attractive option might be the North American Championship. Escobar could have a classic with Johnny Gargano at a future TakeOver.

1 / 5 NEXT