WWE NXT UK Results, 17th October 2018, Latest NXT Winners & Video Highlights

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Pete Dunne defends the UK Title at NXT UK's debut show

We've waited a long, long time in the British Isles for NXT UK to finally debut and here we are, October 17th, with WWE bringing us the first episode of the British offshoot of NXT and what a first show it was.

After becoming the longest reigning champion of the modern era, Pete Dunne was scheduled to defend the NXT UK Title against 205 Live's Noam Dar, who won the #1 Contendership at the NXT UK Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall earlier in the year.

Also on the card were Mark Andrews Vs. Joe Coffey following the Coffey Brother's attack of Andrews and Travis Banks at the NXT UK Tournament, Toni Storm Vs. Nina Samuels and Dave Mastiff Vs. Sic Scala.

The commentary team were revealed with Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph opening proceedings for WWE's first-ever episode of NXT UK. Interestingly they weren't at a commentary desk and were instead commentating in front of a green screen backdrop

#1. Mark Andrews Vs Joe Coffey

The Coffeys look set to be a dominant force as Flash Morgan Webster has to come to Mark Andrews' aid

Joe Coffey was accompanied by his brother Mark Coffey to ringside as he prepared to take on temporary 205 Live star Mark Andrews. The match was a classic case of strength and power against speed and agility.

Andrews is behind for most of the match after getting completely overpowered by Coffey, however, a crowd-rousing comeback gets him a near fall with a Standing Corkscrew Moonsault. However, it would be the dominant Coffey who picked up the win with a Discus Lariat.

The high-flying @MandrewsJunior is willing to do WHATEVER it takes to put away @Joe_Coffey in this first match of #NXTUK action! pic.twitter.com/WiZGWWvrzk — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018

Result: Joe Coffey Def. Mark Andrews

The Coffeys attacked Andrews after the match, but 'The Modfather' Flash Morgan Webster ran out to make the save!

