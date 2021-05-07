NXT UK Results: Huge grudge match; top superstar injured

This week's NXT UK saw Dave Mastiff and Ilja Dragunov finally clash in a one-on-one match. Over the past few weeks, fans have seen Dragunov struggle to control his rages. Dave Mastiff too had been dealt a few losses in his recent matches.

Also on the show, Saxon Huxley - who has recently re-emerged a force to be reckoned with in NXT UK - faced Trent Seven of Moustache Mountain in an intense battle.

Elsewhere on the show, we saw another edition of Supernova Sessions hosted by Noar Dar. This week's guest was Nathan Fraser, who appeared on the show to discuss his recent rebrand.

The headline match of this week's NXT UK was a No Disqualification 'Loser Leaves NXT UK' match between former friends Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. The stakes were high in this week's main event, with the career of both men on the line. The duo has been feuding for the past few weeks on NXT UK since Jordan took issue with Williams cheating and using underhand tactics in matches.

Here are the winners, grades and highlights for the week's installment of NXT UK.

NXT UK opened with Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff

Dave Mastiff suffered a handful of losses recently and went into the opening match of this week's NXT UK, intending to change that. As the bell rang, Ilja Dragunov charged straight at Dave Mastiff with a big boot.

Mastiff then retaliated with an uppercut, with Dragunov responding with strikes of his own, followed by a boot to the face. Dragunov attempted to hoist up Mastiff from behind, with no luck. He then jumped on his back and hit him with elbow strikes before Mastiff dumped him down to the mat.

Quickly after this, the referee ended the match as Mastiff sought medical attention, who was bleeding from the face. A replay showed Dragunov catching his rival in the face with one of his strikes earlier in the match. The commentary team reassured fans that there would be an update on the stars later that on.

Following the match, the NXT UK Universe was introduced to Stevie Turner, who described herself as "four-dimensional".

