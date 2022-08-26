WWE NXT UK Results: Noam Dar earns second reign with major championship honor 

WWE Superstar Noam Dar earned his second reign with the NXT UK Heritage Cup on the latest NXT UK.

Dar is best known in the company for his time on 205 Live and RAW's Cruiserweight segments. He was briefly paired with Alicia Fox during this run. He then brought his talents to NXT UK, going on a long run that would even see him host his own talk show. He also earned his first taste of WWE gold in the brand, winning the NXT UK Heritage Cup, an achievement he would replicate on this week's show.

During the most recent episode of NXT UK, Noam Dar defeated recent NXT 2.0 draftee Mark Coffey. With the NXT UK Heritage Cup on the line, it was a major win for the Scottish Supernova, who got a little help from Sha Samuels to capture the honor. Dar hit his Nova Roller in the sixth round to win the match and crown himself the final NXT UK Heritage Cup holder.

With opponent Mark Coffey and his Gallus teammates already transferred to the US version of NXT, fans would doubtless be delighted to see Noam Dar follow suit.

What did you think of Dar's Heritage Cup win? Would you like to see him on WWE's main roster? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Brandon Nell